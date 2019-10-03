Camila Cabello Teases New Song ‘Cry For Me’ About Her Ex-Boyfriend

Camila Cabello has shared a teaser of her new song, ‘Cry For Me’, which is about her ex.

Camila Cabello has announced she will be releasing a new track about her ex, called, ‘Cry For Me’, and previewed the artwork on Instagram.

After recently dropping ‘Liar’ and ‘Shameless’, she has wasted no time in giving fans more songs about heartbreak.

She said: “Like I said I plan on releasing a bunch of new music in the next few weeks, this song is one of my favorites. I think everyone has felt this at one point or another, when your ex moves on faster than you and of course you want them to be happy but just… not so fast.

“This Friday I’ll be releasing, CRY FOR ME.”

The artwork teased some of the lyrics to the upcoming song, reading: “When I said I hope you’re happy, I didn’t mean it never thought you’d be so good at moving on.

“When I’m lying wide awake, you’re probably sleeping and maybe what I’m thinking is wrong I want you to cry for me, cry for me say you’d die for me.”

‘Cry For Me’ is set to be the newest addition to her new album, ‘Romance’, after announcing in a press statement: “These songs are basically the story of my life the past couple years and the stories I’ve accumulated.

“I knew for a long time I wanted my album to be called ‘Romance’ because these stories are about falling in love.”

Romance is definitely in the air for the ‘Havana’ singer, as she is currently dating Shawn Mendes, and joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp to open up about the progress of their relationship.

The former Fifth Harmony member said that the pair are ‘really happy’, and that she ‘loves [him] a lot’.

The pair have seemingly been dating following their second collaboration, ‘Señorita’, after admitting that they have been friends for years.

