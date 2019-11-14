Shawn Mendes Reacts To Pitch Perfect's Adam Devine After He Trolled Kissing Photo

Adam Devine joked with Shawn Mendes after his PDA with Camila Cabello. Picture: Getty

Shawn Mendes commented on Adam Devine's post, after the actor joked with him following his public kiss with Camila Cabello.

Shawn Mendes has responded to actor Adam Devine, after the Pitch Perfect star posted to his 2.2 million Instagram followers a hilarious snap.

Adam - who has also starred in Netflix's Game Over, Man! and Bad Neighbours alongside Zac Efron - posted a photo of Shawn and Camila Cabello snuggling up at a basketball match, alongside an identical photo of him and his girlfriend, dressed similarly.

The 36-year-old actor captioned the post "Month 4 of dating vs Year 4," before asking his followers as to who wore the outfit better.

While the likes of Modern Family's Sarah Hyland and Nick Kroll, who appears in Netflix's Big Mouth, were quick to join in with the joke, Shawn's comment stood out, as he simply replied "Lmfao incredible".

Shawn's comment has garnered nearly 10,000 likes, alone.

Camila Cabello joined Shawn Mendes for a quick date night, after the 'Stitches' singer visited Los Angeles, after taking his tour to Australia, where the duo sat court-side to watch LA Clippers V Toronto Raptors.

As Shawn has been on tour, the duo have been said to be keeping in contact using bond touch bracelets, which vibrate when the other person touches it to let them know they're missing their other half.