Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello's Date Night At A Basketball Match Is Couple Goals

12 November 2019, 11:44

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello's date night is the cutest
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello's date night is the cutest. Picture: Getty Images

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello weren't shying away from showing off how in love they are whilst attending an LA Clippers basketball match and we're obsessed with the snaps.

Shawn Mendes has recently returned back to LA after taking his world tour over to Australia, and has wasted no time spending some quality time with girlfriend Camila Cabello, with the pair showing off just how in love they are at a basketball game, and we literally can't stop looking at the pictures from their date night.

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Skipped The People's Choice Awards For Julia Michaels's Birthday Party

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello kiss at an LA Clippers match
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello kiss at an LA Clippers match. Picture: Getty Images

Off the back of attending their good friend, Julia Michaels's 90s themed birthday party, they rocked up to sit court side at an LA Clippers Vs Toronto Raptors basketball match, and pretty much watched absolutely none of it because they were preoccupied snogging each other's faces off.

The pair couldn't have looked happier laughing and playing up to the big screen camera that focused on the famous duo, and if they don't look like couple goals, we don't know what does.

We can't help but look back to earlier this summer when the pair first went public with their relationship, having made things official on the fourth of July as revealed recently by Shawn, when the pair tried to keep it relatively low-key, but now, the pop stars are just out here living their best loved up life.

Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes at an LA Clippers game
Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes at an LA Clippers game. Picture: Getty Images

Fans couldn't help but watch these two instead of the match and comment on how happy the pair look, writing, '#facts Shawn & Camila won at tonight’s Raptors Vs. Clipper game', 'THEYRE SO HAPPY!'

The couple had been keeping in contact with FaceTime and their bond touch bracelets that vibrate to let each other know they're thinking about their other half- but we're NGL, we're happy they're back in the same place because we've missed seeing them all loved up!

