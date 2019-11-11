Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Skipped The People's Choice Awards For Julia Michaels's Birthday Party

11 November 2019, 12:01 | Updated: 11 November 2019, 15:32

Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes opted to skip the PCA's for a birthday party
Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes opted to skip the PCA's for a birthday party. Picture: PA/Twitter @MendesNotified

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello skipped the 2019 PCAs to head to pal Julia Michaels's 90s birthday bash and it looked like they had a blast.

Everyone was a little disappointed not to have seen Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello at the 2019 People's Choice Awards, mostly so we can get those iconic red carpet couple shots, but they skipped the whole thing to attend good pal Julia Michaels's birthday party.

Shawn Mendes Fans Warned To Respect The 'In My Blood' Singer After 'Mobbing' Him In Australia

The 'Señorita' duo were spotted all dressed up at the 'Issues' singer's 90s themed birthday bash, which Selena Gomez was also at, and other partygoers posted videos of them having a blast together.

Eagle eyed fans even spotted that it appears they wore matching corsages to the prom themed part, and we wish we could have seen the moment the 'In My Blood' singer gave it to Camila, because we're weeping just at the thought of it.

It is the first time the pair have been able to see each other in a while, as Shawn has been over in Australia for his world tour, having flown straight back to LA after the 13 hour flight, and straight to a party- we're impressed!

Fans noticed the couple's choice to not attend the PCA's, with one writing, "So in stead of a boring awards show, they went to Julia Michaels birthday party" and another said, "shawn and camila really said forget the pca's we going to julias party."

They actually both had a lot of success at the award show- Shawn won the award for Male Artist of 2018, whilst he and Camila won Song of 2019 with their huge summer hit 'Señorita', but it appears they're most interested in spending some quality time with each other and their friends.

Now they're back in each other's company, we can't wait to see what's next for the couple, and TBH, we've really missed seeing the pair out and about on coffee dates!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello News

Latest Shawn Mendes News

See more Latest Shawn Mendes News

Shawn Mendes has been hanging out with his friends in Byron Bay

Shawn Mendes' Topless Beach Photos In Australia Send Fans Into Meltdown
Shawn Mendes fans warn other not to 'mob' the star in Australia

Shawn Mendes Fans Warned To Respect The 'In My Blood' Singer After 'Mobbing' Him In Australia
Shawn Mendes has grown his hair out

Shawn Mendes’ Hair Has Grown So Long And Fans Are Truly Divided
Shawn Mendes has been praised by fans after giving love advice

Shawn Mendes Gives Fan Relationship Advice During Q&A Whilst On Tour In Australia
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have a special playlist

Shawn Mendes Reveals He And Camila Cabello Have A Secret Playlist

Hot On Capital

Sex Education returns next year

Sex Education Season 2: Netflix Release New Photos Ahead Of Series’ Return

TV & Film

The I'm A Celeb cast have arrived Down Under

I’m A Celebrity 2019 Official Line Up: All The Confirmed Contestants Including Caitlyn Jenner And Jacqueline Jossa

I'm A Celebrity

The I'm A Celeb bosses are monitoring the campsite

I’m A Celebrity 'Ready To Evacuate' As Deadly Wildfires Blaze Close To Camp

I'm A Celebrity

Caitlyn Jenner took part in I'm A Celeb's US version in 2003

Caitlyn Jenner Starred On I’m A Celebrity USA In 2003 But 'Doesn't Know' How The Show Works

News

KSI beat Logan Paul six rounds into the match

KSI Challenges Justin Bieber To Fight After Defeating Logan Paul In Boxing Match

Justin Bieber

I'm A Celeb 2019 has some familiar faces in the rumoured line-up

I’m A Celeb 2019 Line Up: All The Rumoured Contestants From Frankie Bridge To Caitlyn Jenner

I'm A Celebrity