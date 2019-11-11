Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Skipped The People's Choice Awards For Julia Michaels's Birthday Party

Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes opted to skip the PCA's for a birthday party. Picture: PA/Twitter @MendesNotified

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello skipped the 2019 PCAs to head to pal Julia Michaels's 90s birthday bash and it looked like they had a blast.

Everyone was a little disappointed not to have seen Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello at the 2019 People's Choice Awards, mostly so we can get those iconic red carpet couple shots, but they skipped the whole thing to attend good pal Julia Michaels's birthday party.

Shawn Mendes Fans Warned To Respect The 'In My Blood' Singer After 'Mobbing' Him In Australia

Shawn and Camila at Julia Michaels’ birthday party last night [josell]



— November 10, 2019 pic.twitter.com/jNLhQIQBRD — Shawn & Camila HQ (@ShawmilaHQ) November 11, 2019

The 'Señorita' duo were spotted all dressed up at the 'Issues' singer's 90s themed birthday bash, which Selena Gomez was also at, and other partygoers posted videos of them having a blast together.

Eagle eyed fans even spotted that it appears they wore matching corsages to the prom themed part, and we wish we could have seen the moment the 'In My Blood' singer gave it to Camila, because we're weeping just at the thought of it.

Shawn and Camila showing up to a 90s prom themed party with matching corsages. Can they get any cuter! 🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/0C8lW759Ps — Eva ❤️ (@CamilaMujerxoxo) November 11, 2019

It is the first time the pair have been able to see each other in a while, as Shawn has been over in Australia for his world tour, having flown straight back to LA after the 13 hour flight, and straight to a party- we're impressed!

Fans noticed the couple's choice to not attend the PCA's, with one writing, "So in stead of a boring awards show, they went to Julia Michaels birthday party" and another said, "shawn and camila really said forget the pca's we going to julias party."

shawn and camila really said forget the pca's we going to julias party — chels⁵⁹ (@unsaidromance) November 11, 2019

They actually both had a lot of success at the award show- Shawn won the award for Male Artist of 2018, whilst he and Camila won Song of 2019 with their huge summer hit 'Señorita', but it appears they're most interested in spending some quality time with each other and their friends.

Now they're back in each other's company, we can't wait to see what's next for the couple, and TBH, we've really missed seeing the pair out and about on coffee dates!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello News