Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Have Bond-Touch Bracelets For Long Distance Relationships

22 October 2019, 10:55

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello spotted with matching bond touch bracelets
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello spotted with matching bond touch bracelets. Picture: Shawn Mendes IG/Getty Images

Fans have noticed Shawmila wearing matching touch bond bracelets that vibrate when the other person touches it to let them know they're missing their other half.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have sent fans into cuteness overload as they've been spotted wearing matching bond-touch bracelets that keep couples connected and knowing the other is thinking of them as they're currently in a long distance relationship.

Their fans, ever eagle-eyed, noticed the 'In My Blood' singer rocking the black bracelet in Australia, and Camila sporting the band even whilst all dressed up, and it confirmed what they had suspected for some time now, with one writing on Twitter, "now we know for sure shawn and camila have the touch bracelets."

Another said "SHAWN AND CAMILA USING THOSE BOND BRACELETS- OH MY GOD."

How the bond-touch bracelets work is, when one person sends a push on the bond-touch app, the other's band will vibrate and light up, to let them know their partner is thinking of them, and vice versa.

The pair have remained pretty low-key about the fact they're wearing them and is just the latest clue that Shawmila actually might be the cutest couple ever.

The bond-touch bracelet lights up and vibrates when a touch is sent
The bond-touch bracelet lights up and vibrates when a touch is sent. Picture: https://www.bond-touch.com/

Camila, 22, recently clapped back hilariously to rumours the couple had split, posting a headline to her Instagram story, writing:

"Well when the f*** were you going to tell me @shawnmendes", and the bracelets are another sign the couple are pretty serious about their relationship and making it work, despite their hectic schedules.

Camila Cabello shuts down rumours of Shawn Mendes split
Camila Cabello shuts down rumours of Shawn Mendes split. Picture: Instagram @CamilaCabello

Shawn, 21, is currently on a world tour for his third, self-titled album, and Camila is currently releasing music from her upcoming second album and has been performing and promoting it all over the world.

Despite the fact the pair have faced pretty intense scrutiny on their friendship-turned-relationship, they're looking more unbothered than ever, and are seriously enjoying their time together, as Shawn's recent Instagram proves!

View this post on Instagram

🖤

A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes) on

> Download Our App For All The Latest Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello News

Latest Shawn Mendes News

See more Latest Shawn Mendes News

Miley Cyrus confirms Shawn Mendes collaboration 'Playboy'

Has Miley Cyrus Revealed A Shawn Mendes Collaboration Is On Her New Album?

Miley Cyrus

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's relationship timeline

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello's Relationship Timeline: The Señorita Singers' Friendship Turned Romance
Shawn Mendes gets rid of viral video kissing Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes Deletes Video Of Him & Camila Cabello Kissing & Fans Want To Know Why
Shawn and Camila are in love.

Camila Cabello Says Shawn Mendes ‘Feels Like Home’

Shawn Mendes comments on Justin Bieber's honeymoon snap

Shawn Mendes Commented On Justin Bieber's Honeymoon Photo & Everyone's Excited

Hot On Capital

Ferne McCann admits she and Love Islander's romance was short-lived

Ferne McCann & Jordan Hames's Romance Ends After They Were Spotted Kissing

TV & Film

Ncuti Gatwa called out a fan for using blackface

Sex Education Actor, Ncuti Gatwa, Calls Out Fan For Wearing Blackface To Imitate Him

TV & Film

Dianne Buswell asked fans what they thought of her short hair

Strictly Come Dancing’s Dianne Buswell Debuts Short Hair After Shock Exit From The Competition

TV & Film

Nicki Minaj marries rapper Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj Marries Rapper Kenneth Petty After Less Than A Year Of Dating

Nicki Minaj

Kylie Jenner revealed her everyday makeup look

The Foundation Kylie Jenner Uses Everyday: 'It's My Perfect Match'

News

Shelby and Sam pretended to get engaged over the weekend.

Sam Mucklow And Shelby Tribble Engaged? TOWIE Stars Staged Fake Engagement Then Quit Reality Show

TV & Film