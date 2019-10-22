Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Have Bond-Touch Bracelets For Long Distance Relationships

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello spotted with matching bond touch bracelets. Picture: Shawn Mendes IG/Getty Images

Fans have noticed Shawmila wearing matching touch bond bracelets that vibrate when the other person touches it to let them know they're missing their other half.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have sent fans into cuteness overload as they've been spotted wearing matching bond-touch bracelets that keep couples connected and knowing the other is thinking of them as they're currently in a long distance relationship.

Their fans, ever eagle-eyed, noticed the 'In My Blood' singer rocking the black bracelet in Australia, and Camila sporting the band even whilst all dressed up, and it confirmed what they had suspected for some time now, with one writing on Twitter, "now we know for sure shawn and camila have the touch bracelets."

Another said "SHAWN AND CAMILA USING THOSE BOND BRACELETS- OH MY GOD."

How the bond-touch bracelets work is, when one person sends a push on the bond-touch app, the other's band will vibrate and light up, to let them know their partner is thinking of them, and vice versa.

The pair have remained pretty low-key about the fact they're wearing them and is just the latest clue that Shawmila actually might be the cutest couple ever.

The bond-touch bracelet lights up and vibrates when a touch is sent. Picture: https://www.bond-touch.com/

Camila, 22, recently clapped back hilariously to rumours the couple had split, posting a headline to her Instagram story, writing:

"Well when the f*** were you going to tell me @shawnmendes", and the bracelets are another sign the couple are pretty serious about their relationship and making it work, despite their hectic schedules.

Camila Cabello shuts down rumours of Shawn Mendes split. Picture: Instagram @CamilaCabello

Shawn, 21, is currently on a world tour for his third, self-titled album, and Camila is currently releasing music from her upcoming second album and has been performing and promoting it all over the world.

Despite the fact the pair have faced pretty intense scrutiny on their friendship-turned-relationship, they're looking more unbothered than ever, and are seriously enjoying their time together, as Shawn's recent Instagram proves!

