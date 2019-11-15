Taylor Swift Supported By Celebs Including Halsey And Lily Allen After Scooter Braun & Scott Borchetta ‘Ban’ Her From Singing Old Songs

Taylor Swift has been flooded with support from celebrities. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift is being flooded with support by fans and fellow artists on Twitter.

After Taylor Swift shared a statement claiming music managers Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta aren’t allowing her to perform her old music, the pop star is urging fellow artists to speak out.

The ‘Lover’ singer also had to announce she’s been working on a Netflix documentary, as Scott and Scooter allegedly “declined the use of my older music or performance footage for this project even though there is no mention of them or Big Machine Records anywhere in the film”.

The Heartfelt Lyrics To Taylor Swift’s New Song ‘Beautiful Ghosts’ For Cats Soundtrack

Calling on her fans and fellow musicians, Taylor added in her statement: “Please let Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun know how you feel about this. Scooter also manages several artists who I really believe care about other artists and their work. Please ask them for help with this.”

So far, Taylor has had a number of stars speak out in support – here’s who, and what they’ve said.

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello supported Taylor Swift. Picture: Camila Cabello/Instagram

After Shawn Mendes fans begged him to show his support for Taylor, his girlfriend Camila Cabello took to Instagram Stories to address the matter.

Explaining she has "some of the best memories" listening to Taylor's first few albums, Camilla said it's "like the world is being robbed of something important and beautiful that she can't sing her life's work."

"I can't even imagine how painful this must be," Camila added, insisting: "This can't be allowed to happen."

Gigi Hadid

Scott and Scooter, you know what the right thing to do is 🙏🙏

Taylor and her fans deserve to celebrate the music!! — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) November 15, 2019

Taylor’s close pal Gigi tweeted: “It’s the right thing to do” after seeing her friend’s lengthy statement.

She added: “Taylor and her fans deserve to celebrate the music!”

Halsey

Halsey shared this statement in support of Taylor Swift. Picture: Halsey/Instagram

‘Graveyard’ singer Halsey posted a statement to Instagram Stories, writing: “This is punishment. This is hoping to silence her from speaking about things by dangling this over her head.”

“It is her grace and patience in these moments that make her Artist of the Decade,” Halsey added.

She also shared a video of herself singing Taylor's 2010 hit 'Mean'.

Selena

Selena Gomez shared an impassioned statement standing by her best friend. Picture: Selena Gomez/Instagram

Taylor and Selena have been best friends for 13 years, so the former Disney star shared an impassioned social media tribute in support of her pal.

The 'Lose You To Love Me' singer posted to her 161 million Instagram followers: "My heart is so heavy right now. It makes me sick and extremely angry. (I don't mind if there may be retaliation) this is my opinion."

"It's greed, manipulation and power. There is no heart or though of anyone elses. No respect the words my friend has written since she was a 14 year old in her bedroom. You've robbed and crushed one of our best song writers of our time an opportunity to celebrate all of her music with fans and the world."

Lily Allen

Lily Allen 'stands in solidarity' with Taylor Swift. Picture: Lily Allen/Twitter

She was 16 or something. Not allowed to drink or have sex, but somehow allowed to sign away her life. — LILY ALLEN 2.0 (@lilyallen) November 15, 2019

Lily Allen said she stands in “solidarity” with the ‘Me!’ singer, before later defending Taylor when her followers quizzed her on the matter.

Tinashe

It genuinely genuinely makes me sick to my stomach — TINASHE (@Tinashe) November 15, 2019

Singer-songwriter Tinashe replied to Taylor “F**k that. We’re with you”, and when a fan thanked her for speaking out she replied: “It genuinely makes me sick to my stomach”.

Ruby Rose

Ruby Rose addressed Taylor Swift's upset on Instagram. Picture: Ruby Rose/Instagram

Actress Ruby Rose shared Taylor’s statement on her own social media, writing: “This is not ok…”

Todrick Hall

Good friend of Taylor Todrick Hall said: “This makes me soooo angry” after seeing the superstar’s post.

Joel Little

This is unbelievable and completely messed up. Let this amazing woman do what she wants with her amazing songs #IStandWithTaylor https://t.co/pVyVhsXwzO — Joel Little (@iamjoellittle) November 15, 2019

The producer of Taylor’s tracks ‘Me!’, ‘You Need To Calm Down” and many more of her tunes wrote in response to the star: “This is unbelievable and completely messed up.”

Ella Eyre

this is WILD i’m so mad https://t.co/rBeMYI0B8W — ella eyre (@EllaEyre) November 15, 2019

Bobby Berk

Queer Eye's Bobby Berk also stood up for Taylor Swift. Picture: Bobby Berk/Twitter

Queer Eye star Bobby Berk, who starred in Taylor’s ‘You Need To Calm Down’ video alongside the Fab Five, shared the post with: “Not cool at all.”

We'll update this page as and when more celebrities speak out.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Updates On Taylor Swift