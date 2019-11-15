Taylor Swift Fans Urge Shawn Mendes To Show His Support After He Promotes Camila Cabello’s Album Amid Pop Star's Call For Help

Taylor Swift is asking for artists' support amid a music copyright war with Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift and Shawn Mendes fans are begging the ‘In My Blood’ singer to show he stands by Taylor.

Taylor Swift shared a post in the early hours of Friday morning claiming music managers Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta would not let her perform songs from her previous albums, after her early music was apparently unknowingly sold to the managers by her former record label earlier this year.

She said in a post titled: “Don’t know what else to do”, that Scott Borchetta told her team she could only use her music only if she agrees “not to re-record copycat versions of my songs” and “that I need to stop talking about him and Scooter Braun”.

Taylor Swift And Shawn Mendes Duet For ‘Lover’ Remix – And It Is So Beautiful

The pop star is now urging other artists in the industry to “please let Scott and Scooter know how you feel about this”, calling on her fans and fellow musicians to speak out in the hope “they can talk some sense into these men exercising tyrannical control over someone who just wants to play the music she wrote”.

A number of artists and celebrities have spoken out in support of Taylor, including her best friend Selena Gomez, Halsey, Gigi Hadid and Todrick Hall.

Shawn Mendes shared this hours after Taylor Swift called for artists' support. Picture: Shawn Mendes/Instagram

Fans are now asking their favourite stars to have their say, so when Shawn Mendes posted a photo of girlfriend Camila Cabello’s new album, ‘Romance’, to Instagram Stories his followers were disappointed by his silence on the matter, especially as he and Taylor just dropped a remix of ‘Lover’ together.

“She literally let him open for her tour, made this duet and let him change the lyrics and he shows no support,” one person raged on Twitter, as another said: “Even your fans know what to do, Stop hiding and stand up and fight for what’s right.”

"So shawn mendes can publicly support his girlfriend but not support Taylor, one of his truest friends who helped build his career into the performer he is today..hmmm that sum bullshit to me [sic],” wrote another.

Don’t know what else to do pic.twitter.com/1uBrXwviTS — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 14, 2019

you were so quick to hop on to one of taylor’s most beautiful songs. she let you open her tour for her. and you keep talking about her but when she needs you, you are quiet. make it make sense @ShawnMendes — scooter and scott hate account (@iamyourdaisyy) November 15, 2019

booooo hey shawn @ShawnMendes say something about what’s happening with taylor!! — liraz (@jetbIackhearrtt) November 15, 2019

ed sheeran and shawn mendes once again remain quiet..... who's suprised — hannah (@harrysflicker) November 15, 2019

So shawn mendes can publicly support his girlfriend but not support Taylor, one of his truest friends who helped build his career into the performer he is today..hmmm that sum bullshit to me. — Steph 🥀 (@coolKjellberg) November 15, 2019

Shawn opened for Taylor during her 1989 tour, and the pair have remained close friends ever since.

Their remix of ‘Lover’ which dropped on 13 November was a huge hit with fans and ahead of its release Taylor praised the 21 year old’s writing abilities.

Fans are also urging Ed Sheeran to speak out on the matter, as he too is one of Taylor’s close friends.

Scooter Braun manages the likes of Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, and Justin Bieber – each of who are yet to address the matter.

Meanwhile, Taylor is being flooded with support from her fans online.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Taylor Swift News