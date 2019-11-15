The Heartfelt Lyrics To Taylor Swift’s New Song ‘Beautiful Ghosts’ For Cats Soundtrack

Taylor Swift wrote 'Beautiful Ghosts' with Andrew Lloyd Webber. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift’s song for the Cats soundtrack will be performed in the film by Francesca Hayward.

‘Beautiful Ghosts’ is being tipped for an Oscar, after Taylor Swift left composer Andrew Lloyd Webber in awe when she worked on the lyrics.

The song from the Cats soundtrack dropped today [15 November] and the melody contains some beautiful lyrics.

Ballet dancer Francesca Hayward will perform the song during the film and it will also play over the credits at the end.

Cats will be released in cinemas 20 December. Picture: Universal

It will also be sang in a 30-second reprise by Judi Dench’s character after she sings ‘Memory’.

Cats is due to be released in cinemas on 20 December and it contains an all-star cast, including Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, Idris Elba, Rebel Wilson and Jason Derulo.

Lyrics:

Follow me home if you dare to

I wouldn’t know where to lead you

Should I take chances when no one took chances on me?

So I watch for the dark, wait for my life to start

With no beauty in my memory

All that I wanted was to be wanted

Too young to wander London streets alone and haunted

Born into nothing, at least you have something

Something to cling to

Visions of dazzling rooms I'll never get let into

And the memories were lost long ago

But at least you have beautiful ghosts

Perilous night, their voices calling

A flicker of light before the dawning

Out here the wild ones are taming the fear within me

Scared to call them my friends and be broken again

Is this hope just a mystical dream?

Repeat Chorus

And so maybe my home isn't what I had known

What I thought it would be

But I feel so alive with these phantoms of night

And I know that this life isn't safe

But it's wild and it's free

All that I wanted was to be wanted

I'll never wander London streets alone and haunted

Born into nothing, with them I have something

Something to cling to

I never knew I'd love this world they've let me into

And the memories were lost long ago

So I'll dance with these beautiful ghosts

And the memories were lost long ago

So I'll dance with these beautiful ghosts

‘Beautiful Ghosts’ was tipped for an Oscar weeks ahead of the songs release. Discussing the track, composer Andrew told Daily Mail: “I wrote an idea melodically. She [Taylor] asked if she could write the lyrics. She looked at the script – she’d obviously read a bit of [TS] Eliot.”

He added: “Tom Hooper saw what she’d written and said bullseye! Or rather cat’s eye. And that was it.”

Taylor then wrote the lyrics there and then, leaving Loyd Webber and the film’s director in awe of her talent. The new song means the film becomes eligible for best song categories in the academy awards, such as the Oscars.

