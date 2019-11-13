Taylor Swift And Shawn Mendes Duet For ‘Lover’ Remix – And It Is So Beautiful

Taylor Swift and Shawn Mendes have turned her hit ‘Lover’ into a beautiful duet.

Shawn Mendes has jumped on Taylor Swift’s ‘Lover’ for a remix you’ll be listening to on repeat over Christmas.

The title track from Tay’s seventh album is a seriously romantic tune that tugs on the heart strings and Shawn brings even more heartfelt lyrics.

Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, Reveals How He Deals With Having A Relationship In The Public Eye

Shawn Mendes sings on Taylor Swift's 'Lover'. Picture: Getty

In his first verse he sings:

We can light a bunch of candles and dance around the kitchen, baby…

Pictures of when we were young hang on the wall

We’ll sit on the stoop, I’ll sing love songs to you

I finally got you now honey, I won’t let you fall

Taylor Swift and Shawn Mendes at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. Picture: Getty

The duo announced their duet on Twitter, with Taylor saying in a video: “Hey guys, I wanted to tell you about something I’m really excited about – there is a new version of ‘Lover’ coming, a remix featuring someone who I’m such a huge fan of and known for a really long time and someone who I’ve been dying to collaborate with.”

She added: “He’s taken ‘Lover’ and re-written parts of it, which I think is so important because I love him as a writer and I think everybody would write a different love letter to their lover and his take on it is so beautiful, I can’t wait for you to hear it.

“I’m so so excited about this and I hope you are too.”

The tune has been a huge hit with fans already, with one person saying: “Not normally a fan of remixes because why change perfection but OH MY LIFE.”

“Just yesterday we were watching him open for the 1989 world tour… what a glow up!” Replied another.

Shawn’s verse two lyrics are:

I’ll sing love songs to you when we’re 80.

Look in my eyes, they will tell you the truth

The girl in my story has always been you

I’d go down with the titanic, it’s true for you

Is Taylor Swift dropping a Christmas album?

Before dropping the remix, Taylor had fans convinced she's planing to release a Christmas album, especially because the remix with Shawn has a series of festive jingles at the start of the song.

There are also a number of Christmassy Easter Eggs in her 2019 music videos, with a Christmas tree seen in the background of 'ME!' and plenty of Crimbo references in her 'Lover' music video.

In a video tour of the 'ME!' apartment set, there were gift bags and presents adorned with a Christmas theme – but these could have been a hint at her next single, 'Lover', which was released in August.

🔎 | With the rumor of Taylor Swift possibly releasing new music before the end of the year could it be related to Christmas — do some of the music video Easter eggs have double meanings? 🎄✨ pic.twitter.com/kIhCA6aSYD — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) November 12, 2019

However, some fans reckon she'd already made the Easter Egg for 'Lover' pretty clear earlier on in the video and the presents are indeed a hint at a special album.

We know Tay Tay does love an Easter Egg, so we're hoping these clues turn out to be true!

Considering Taylor grew up on a 15-acre Christmas tree farm in Pennsylvania and the fact her birthday is 12 days before Christmas, it would actually make so much sense for her to drop an album for the cosy season.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Taylor Swift News