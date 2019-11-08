Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, Reveals How He Deals With Having A Relationship In The Public Eye

8 November 2019, 14:51

Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift have been dating for two years
Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift have been dating for two years. Picture: Getty

Joe Alwyn has opened up about how he tries to maintain a low-key relationship with Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, has revealed how he deals with his high-profile relationship with the ‘Lover’ singer.

In a recent interview with ET Online, the British actor was asked how he manages to juggle his career and love life in the spotlight.

He said: “I just don’t really engage with anything that I don’t want to engage with."

“And so if there’s any kind of extra noise about things that I’m not so interested in, I’ll just turn it off. And so it just disappears, to a degree,” he added.

The couple have been together for two years, first meeting at the Met Gala in 2016 and sparking dating rumours in October 2017.

While Taylor sang about her new beau in her tracks, she never spoke about him publicly at first.

However, her close friend Ed Sheeran did, telling Roman Kemp on Capital’s Breakfast Show: “He’s really nice. Really, really friendly, really good dude.”

Joe opened up about Tay for the first time in September 2018, telling Vogue: “I’m aware people want to know about that side of things.

“I think we have been successfully very private and that has now sunk in for people.”

The Cats actress backed up her man’s comments in August 2019, explaining to The Guardian why she doesn’t flaunt her relationship.

She said: “I’ve learned that if I do, people think it’s up for discussion, and our relationship isn’t up for discussion.

“If you and I were having a glass of wine right now, we’d be talking about it – but it’s just that it goes out into the world.”

She has since sent fans into a frenzy with her cryptic lyrics hinting she's engaged.

The lyrics from her track, ‘Lover’, reads: “My heart’s been borrowed and yours has been blue / All’s well that ends well, to end up with you.”

Naturally, fans were going crazy over the potential marriage clue, which Tay only fuelled when she liked a tweet which read: “Wait…… my heart’s been borrowed and yours has been blue….. something borrowed and something blue…. Ma’am.”

We’re so happy that Taylor is getting her real life love story!

