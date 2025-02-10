Heartbroken Travis Kelce reunites with Taylor Swift after 2025 Super Bowl loss

10 February 2025, 07:41 | Updated: 10 February 2025, 07:51

Travis Kelce reunites with Taylor Swift after 2025 Super Bowl loss
Travis Kelce reunites with Taylor Swift after 2025 Super Bowl loss. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Watch the moment Travis Kelce returned to Taylor Swift after devastating Super Bowl loss.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

By now, we're all used to grand pitch reunions of Taylor Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce after one of his games. Usually there's red and yellow confetti (the Kansas City Chiefs' colours) sweeping the stadium as the loved-up pair share an embrace that looks straight out of a movie.

But sadly, the 2025 Super Bowl didn't end that way for Taylor and Travis as the Chiefs were defeated 40-22 by the Philadelphia Eagles at the 59th championship game.

A crestfallen Travis spoke to reporters after the loss and said he and the team didn't find the "spark" they needed to on the pitch. On what he was most gutted about, he said: "That we haven't played that bad all year."

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift after the 2024 Super Bowl
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift after the 2024 Super Bowl. Picture: Getty

While there was no on-pitch celebration between Travis and Taylor they did reunite after the game.

Wearing a sequin brown suit, that screamed hopeful champion, Travis was seen heading into Taylor's private suite after the game.

Travis is usually sporting an ear-to-ear smile, but this time as he weaved his way through a sea of reporters, the NFL player wore a sullen look before being reunited with Taylor.

We have no doubt that the 'So High School' singer was able to cheer Travis up after such a tough game.

Travis joined the suite where Taylor had been watching the game alongside her pal Ice Spice, her best friend Ashley Avignone, the HAIM sisters, her dad, brother and the Kelces.

Travis heads off the pitch after Super Bowl 2025
Travis heads off the pitch after Super Bowl 2025. Picture: Getty

This comes after Travis revealed that his relationship with Taylor keeps him motivated to stay playing.

At the Super Bowl's opening night event in New Orleans, he adorably said: "I better hold up my end of the bargain.

"If she's out here being the superstar she is, never taking no for an answer, and always working her tail off, I better match that energy for sure."

Read more about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Travis Kelce's reaction to Taylor Swift being booed at the Super Bowl

Travis Kelce's heartbreaking reaction to Taylor Swift being booed at the Super Bowl

When can I watch MAFS Australia in the UK?

How to watch MAFS Australia 2025 in the UK

TV & Film

Super Bowl 2025 score predicted by Tate McRae in resurfaced video

Super Bowl 2025 score correctly predicted by Tate McRae in surprising resurfaced video

Did Travis Kelce propose to Taylor Swift after the Super Bowl win?

Did Travis Kelce propose to Taylor Swift?

Taylor Swift's hilarious reaction to being booed at the Super Bowl

Taylor Swift's hilarious reaction to being booed at the Super Bowl goes viral

Taylor Swift attends the Super Bowl 2025 to support boyfriend Travis Kelce

A closer look at Taylor Swift's Super Bowl 2025 outfit

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

We Live In Time's Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh interview each other

We Live In Time's Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield interview each other

TV & Film

Aaron Taylor-Johnson vs. The Most Impossible Aaron Taylor-Johnson Quiz

Aaron Taylor-Johnson vs. 'The Most Impossible Aaron Taylor-Johnson Quiz'

TV & Film

Wicked's Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum reveal Part 2 will include new original songs

Wicked's Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum reveal Part 2 will include new original songs

TV & Film

Wicked cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

Wicked cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

TV & Film

Gladiator 2's Paul Mescal and Fred Hechinger take on a chaotic mystery quiz

Gladiator 2's Paul Mescal and Fred Hechinger take on a chaotic mystery interview

TV & Film

Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña reveal who inspired their Emilia Perez performances

Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña reveal who inspired their Emilia Pérez performances

TV & Film

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight UK

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits