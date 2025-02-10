Heartbroken Travis Kelce reunites with Taylor Swift after 2025 Super Bowl loss

Travis Kelce reunites with Taylor Swift after 2025 Super Bowl loss. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Watch the moment Travis Kelce returned to Taylor Swift after devastating Super Bowl loss.

By now, we're all used to grand pitch reunions of Taylor Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce after one of his games. Usually there's red and yellow confetti (the Kansas City Chiefs' colours) sweeping the stadium as the loved-up pair share an embrace that looks straight out of a movie.

But sadly, the 2025 Super Bowl didn't end that way for Taylor and Travis as the Chiefs were defeated 40-22 by the Philadelphia Eagles at the 59th championship game.

A crestfallen Travis spoke to reporters after the loss and said he and the team didn't find the "spark" they needed to on the pitch. On what he was most gutted about, he said: "That we haven't played that bad all year."

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift after the 2024 Super Bowl. Picture: Getty

While there was no on-pitch celebration between Travis and Taylor they did reunite after the game.

Wearing a sequin brown suit, that screamed hopeful champion, Travis was seen heading into Taylor's private suite after the game.

Travis is usually sporting an ear-to-ear smile, but this time as he weaved his way through a sea of reporters, the NFL player wore a sullen look before being reunited with Taylor.

Travis Kelce joins Taylor Swift's suite after the #SuperBowl. pic.twitter.com/NbdtsAOuML — E! News (@enews) February 10, 2025

We have no doubt that the 'So High School' singer was able to cheer Travis up after such a tough game.

Travis joined the suite where Taylor had been watching the game alongside her pal Ice Spice, her best friend Ashley Avignone, the HAIM sisters, her dad, brother and the Kelces.

Travis heads off the pitch after Super Bowl 2025. Picture: Getty

This comes after Travis revealed that his relationship with Taylor keeps him motivated to stay playing.

At the Super Bowl's opening night event in New Orleans, he adorably said: "I better hold up my end of the bargain.

"If she's out here being the superstar she is, never taking no for an answer, and always working her tail off, I better match that energy for sure."

