Rihanna Steps Out With Baby Bump As She Celebrates Turning 35 In Style

Rihanna celebrated her 35th birthday with A$AP Rocky and her close friends. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Capital FM

Rihanna is giving style queen in every scenario and her 35th birthday was no different!

Two months into 2023 and Rihanna has a lot to celebrate - her iconic Super Bowl performance, her second pregnancy announcement, and now her 35th birthday!

The Pisces queen turned 35 on February 20th and stepped out with a look that put the ‘Work’ into ‘Work’ing it, showcasing her growing baby bump at the same time.

Rihanna Pictured For The First Time Since Second Pregnancy Announcement At The Super Bowl

Rihanna Admits She Only Recently Learnt Of Her Second Pregnancy As She Poses For First Pictures With Son

Riri was pictured out to dinner with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky and their friends as they headed to her favourite spot, Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California.

The ‘ANTI’ singer donned a low-cut, figure-hugging white mini dress with a shiny, black overcoat on top and accessorised with strappy silver heels.

Rihanna celebrated her 35th birthday with A$AP Rocky and friends. Picture: Instagram

It was definitely the birthday girl lewkkk!

She wouldn’t be the ‘Diamonds’ star we all know and love, either, without the shiny jewellery she had accompanying her outfit and we are officially obsessed with her bday look.

This is the second time Rih has been pictured out since announcing her second pregnancy during the halftime show at the Super Bowl a few weeks ago.

The performance marked Riri’s first return to the stage after five years and she hit us in the nostalgia with her medley of bops whilst hitting us in the feels as she debuted her baby bump.

Rihanna announced her second pregnancy at the Super Bowl. Picture: Getty

Rihanna had a birthday cake similar to her Instagram icon. Picture: Instagram

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their second baby together. Picture: Getty

Just a few days later, the ‘Love On The Brain’ songstress shared her cover shoot for British Vogue where she shared a closer glimpse at her baby boy with A$AP whom she welcomed nine months ago in May last year.

Speaking about motherhood, she said in the interview that she couldn’t remember what her life was like before welcoming their bundle of joy.

She also went on to dub Rocky her ‘best friend’, adding that their son has brought them closer together than ever.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital