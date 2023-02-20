Rihanna Pictured For The First Time Since Second Pregnancy Announcement At The Super Bowl

Rihanna was spotted for the first time since announcing her pregnancy. Picture: Getty

Rihanna was spotted out and about with her baby bump for the first time since her Super Bowl halftime show performance.

Rihanna has stepped out for the first time since confirming she’s pregnant with her second baby with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

The ‘ANTI’ superstar announced her pregnancy in the most iconic way at the start of her Super Bowl halftime show performance last week, which saw Rih return to the stage for the first time in five years.

Donning a red bodysuit to embrace her baby bump and a pair of red cargos to match, Riri’s pregnancy reveal was the talk of the internet for days after as the 35-year-old gave birth to her first baby boy just nine months ago.

Rihanna announced her second pregnancy at the Super Bowl. Picture: Getty

Rihanna has since stepped out for the first time since and she was pictured in Santa Monica sporting a long, brown fur coat, a graphic t-shirt and grey/blue jeans with stencil designs, as per photos obtained by this tabloid.

The pop powerhouse showcased a string of iconic pregnancy looks all throughout last year, and this time around it’s no different.

This comes just days after Rihanna posed for her first pictures with A$AP Rocky and their baby boy in a cover shoot for British Vogue.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first baby in May 2022. Picture: Getty

The photos showed a close-up look at the power couple’s adorable son for the first time since Riri debuted her bundle of joy on TikTok in December.

Speaking about motherhood in the magazine, Rih dubbed Rocky her ‘best friend’, adding she can’t remember what her life was like before welcoming their son in May last year.

Riri is understandably yet to share information on her second pregnancy, but it is thought she is around the 4-month mark, meaning a possible summer birth is on the cards.

