Rihanna Pictured For The First Time Since Second Pregnancy Announcement At The Super Bowl

20 February 2023, 16:10

Rihanna was spotted for the first time since announcing her pregnancy
Rihanna was spotted for the first time since announcing her pregnancy. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Rihanna was spotted out and about with her baby bump for the first time since her Super Bowl halftime show performance.

Rihanna has stepped out for the first time since confirming she’s pregnant with her second baby with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

The ‘ANTI’ superstar announced her pregnancy in the most iconic way at the start of her Super Bowl halftime show performance last week, which saw Rih return to the stage for the first time in five years.

Donning a red bodysuit to embrace her baby bump and a pair of red cargos to match, Riri’s pregnancy reveal was the talk of the internet for days after as the 35-year-old gave birth to her first baby boy just nine months ago.

Rihanna Admits She Only Recently Learnt Of Her Second Pregnancy As She Poses For First Pictures With Son

Rihanna announced her second pregnancy at the Super Bowl
Rihanna announced her second pregnancy at the Super Bowl. Picture: Getty

Rihanna has since stepped out for the first time since and she was pictured in Santa Monica sporting a long, brown fur coat, a graphic t-shirt and grey/blue jeans with stencil designs, as per photos obtained by this tabloid.

The pop powerhouse showcased a string of iconic pregnancy looks all throughout last year, and this time around it’s no different.

This comes just days after Rihanna posed for her first pictures with A$AP Rocky and their baby boy in a cover shoot for British Vogue.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first baby in May 2022
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first baby in May 2022. Picture: Getty

The photos showed a close-up look at the power couple’s adorable son for the first time since Riri debuted her bundle of joy on TikTok in December.

Speaking about motherhood in the magazine, Rih dubbed Rocky her ‘best friend’, adding she can’t remember what her life was like before welcoming their son in May last year.

Riri is understandably yet to share information on her second pregnancy, but it is thought she is around the 4-month mark, meaning a possible summer birth is on the cards.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

The lowdown on Jessie Wynter

All The Details On Jessie Wynter's Time On Love Island Australia Series 2

TV & Film

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have been dating since 2021

Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi’s Complete Dating Timeline

All the details on Liam Payne's new relationship

Who Is Liam Payne's New Girlfriend Kate Cassidy?

All of Maya Jama's Love Island outfits

Here's Every Single Outfit Maya Jama Has Worn On Love Island

Megan Fox and MGK are facing split rumours but are they still together?

Are Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Still Together Or Have They Split?

Get to know Jax Jones as he heads into Love Island to perform

Who Is Jax Jones? 5 Need-To-Know Facts About The DJ From His Net Worth To His Songs & Real Name

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star