Rihanna Gave Birth To Second Baby 'Three Weeks Ago' With Boyfriend A$AP Rocky

22 August 2023, 08:18

Rihanna has welcomed her second baby just over a year after welcoming her first
Rihanna has welcomed her second baby just over a year after welcoming her first. Picture: Getty

Listen to this article

Loading audio...
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Rihanna has welcomed her second baby just 14 months after giving birth to her first!

Rihanna is officially a mum-of-two after the superstar gave birth to her second baby with her long-term boyfriend A$AP Rocky earlier in August.

The Savage X Fenty founder gave birth on 3rd August to a baby boy just 14 months after welcoming her first bundle of joy; a son named RZA.

The news comes following weeks of speculation about Rihanna's second birth but the arrival has finally been confirmed by various US publications.

Riri announced she was pregnant with her second child while she made her return to the stage for the first time in five years back in February.

TMZ confirmed the news on Monday, revealing Rihanna's new baby boy's name starts with an 'R' just like his big brother's, whose name is RZA.

Rihanna shares adorable first footage of baby

Rihanna has welcomed her second baby
Rihanna has welcomed her second baby. Picture: Alamy

As she took to the stage for her Super Bowl halftime performance, Rih rubbed her stomach and showed off her growing baby bump before starting her very impressive 13-minute performance.

She has since been blessing us with an array of stunning bump-bearing looks, keeping up with the iconic fashion looks similar to her first pregnancy.

Rihanna and Rocky welcomed their first baby in May 2022, with his name being announced a year later.

The ‘We Found Love’ singer has gushed about motherhood a string of times since giving birth, telling E! Online in November last year that she’s even noticed similarities with her own mother since becoming a mama.

“It is weird,” she said, “Even the little things that annoy me about her, I do it. I literally make all of the same faces. I say the same things. I clear my throat the same way. I move my mouth the same way."

Rihanna gave birth to her son RZA in May 2022
Rihanna gave birth to her son RZA in May 2022. Picture: A$AP Rocky/Instagram
Rihanna announced her second pregnancy during her Super Bowl halftime performance
Rihanna announced her second pregnancy during her Super Bowl halftime performance. Picture: Getty

A$AP has also been adjusting well to fatherhood as the couple seems more loved up each time they step out together.

He even reignited those marriage rumours with Rih in June after calling her his ‘wife’ during his performance at Cannes Lions Festival, just days after they wore coordinating outfits at Paris Fashion Week.

Congrats to the happy couple on the latest addition to their family!

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are now parents to two babies
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are now parents to two babies. Picture: Getty

