How Old Is Natalia Dyer? Nancy From Stranger Things And Velvet Buzzsaw Actress Dating Charlie Heaton

22 March 2019, 16:49

As season three of Stranger Things is drawing closer, we take a closer look at the brilliant actress who plays Nancy Wheeler.

American actress Natalia Dyer shot to fame after Stranger Things first aired on Netflix in 2016.

Now, as season three of the hit series is drawing closer, we take a look at the actress who plays Nancy Wheeler.

How old is Natalia Dyer?

Natalia was born in Nashville, Tennessee, on 13th January, 1997 - making her 22 years old.

She studied at the Nashville School of the Arts, before pursuing a career in acting.

Dyer also moved to New York and attended NYU between 2014-2015.

Natalia first posted a snap of Charlie on the 'Gram in 2016
Natalia first posted a snap of Charlie on the 'Gram in 2016. Picture: Instagram

Is she dating co-star Charlie Heaton?

In 2006 Natalia and co-star Charlie Heaton sparked rumours they were dating, after going away on holiday together.

It wasn't until December 2017 that the pair seemingly confirmed their romance, when they attended the swanky Fashion Awards in London together.

They have since shared sweet snaps of each other on Instagram and have pretty much confirmed they are dating IRL.

What else has she been in?

While she's best known for playing Nancy Wheeler in Stranger Things, Natalia's first acting role was in 2009, when she appeared in the Hannah Montana movie as Clarissa Granger.

She's also been in James Bay's music video for 'Wild Love' and recently starred in Netflix thriller, Velvet Buzzsaw.

When is Stranger Things season 3 on Netflix?

Stranger Things season three drops on Netflix on 4th July, 2019.

Binge-watchers and superfans will be please to know that all of the new episodes will be released in one go.

In the meantime, why not catch up on season one and two?

