Who Is Maya Thurman-Hawke? Uma Thurman And Ethan Hawke's Daughter Who Stars In Stranger Things Season 3

22 March 2019, 11:02

Maya Thurman-Hawke is the latest edition to the Stranger Things cast
Maya Thurman-Hawke is the latest edition to the Stranger Things cast. Picture: Getty

Stranger Things season 3 is about due to drop on Netflix in July 2019 - bringing with it more spooky happenings and a few fresh faces.

While Maya Thurman-Hawke is new to the Netflix show, she's no *stranger* to acting.

We take a look at the actress who is playing new character Robin in Stranger Things.

Stranger Things stars Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton are dating IRL

Who is Maya Thurman-Hawke and who are her parents?

Maya was born in New York City on 8th July, 1998 - making her 20 years old.

She is the daughter of Kill Bill star Uma Thurman and Dead Poets Society actor, Ethan Hawke.

Her parents, who met on the set of the 1997 film Gattaca, divorced in 2005.

It was announced in 2018 that Maya would be appearing in Stranger Things season 3, along with Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Sadie Sink, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo and more.

Hollywood royalty Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke are Maya's parents
Hollywood royalty Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke are Maya's parents. Picture: Getty

What else has she been in?

Following in the footsteps of her parents, Maya made her acting debut in 2017, when she starred in the three-part televised version of Little Women.

Playing the lead role of Jo March in the mini-series, Maya stunned viewers with her fresh take on the classic role.

Maya has also appeared in Ladyworld and has parts in upcoming films, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Human Capital and As They Slept.

One's thing for sure - with Hollywood royalty as her parents and her incredible talent, she's bound to be a huge star.

When is Stranger Things season 3 on Netflix?

The third season of Stranger Things coincides with Independence Day in the US - dropping on Netflix on 4th July, 2019.

All episodes will be released in one go, so you can binge watch to your heart's content.

Until then, why not catch up or refresh yourself on the previous two seasons?

