Taylor Swift Finally Reveals How She Dives Into The Eras Tour Stage

Taylor Swift's "stage dive" has gone viral on TikTok and fans are wondering how she pulls it off. Picture: John Shearer/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management, @TSwiftNZ via Twitter

How does Taylor Swift dive and "swim" under the stage on The Eras Tour? Here's how she does it.

I don't know about you, but every time a video of Taylor Swift diving into the stage on The Eras Tour pops up on my timeline, I have to watch it.

Taylor's Eras Tour kicked off way back in March 2023 with an incredible 46 song setlist and some of the most impressive staging and production that we've ever seen on a Taylor Swift tour.

Since the tour started, fans haven't been able to stop thinking about Taylor's stage dive. Immediately after the surprise song section, Taylor literally dives into the stage and reemerges the other end to begin the final Midnights section of the show.

The incredible tour transition immediately went viral on TikTok with many fans wondering exactly how she manages to pull it off.

Now, we finally have an actual answer thanks to the behind-the-scenes glimpses in Taylor's new 'I Can Do It With A Broken Heart' music video.

How does Taylor Swift dive and "swim" under the stage on The Eras Tour?

After singing her acoustic surprise songs, Taylor slowly walks to an opening in the stage and dives underneath. Literally. She literally goes headfirst, fearless.

After she disappears into the stage, the screens on the catwalk, which are changed to look like the ocean, then show a video of Taylor swimming back to the main stage. Once she reaches the end, Taylor emerges out of the waves in a brand new outfit and begins to climb a ladder that leads to a cloud where she starts performing 'Lavender Haze'.

It's easily one of the most spectacular moments of the entire concert - and it's even more mesmerising in person, too.

I GOT THE DIVE ON CAMERA #TSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/4nPgYVlyD9 — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) March 19, 2023

taylor diving under the stage and the audience gasps😭pic.twitter.com/BIO9g5PAPe — R 🍉 (@repromantic) March 18, 2023

How Taylor dives into the stage.



1. A part of the stage opens up to reveal a section underneath the stage.

2. Taylor gets prepared to jump, as you can see, there is a red light which signals for her not to jump yet.

3. Taylor jumps when the light turns green. pic.twitter.com/B8LOZzPwkW — Jacnights (Taylor’s Version) ✨ (@jacnights13) March 19, 2023

The exact logistics of how Taylor gets from the end of the catwalk to the main stage have now been revealed thanks to the 'I Can Do It With A Broken Heart' music video, and fans who have a bird's eye view of the stage.

Captured by fans who were sat higher up and in the middle of the stadium, you can see that there's a light system in place around the edge of the opening that lets Taylor know when it's safe to dive. The light flashes green and Taylor jumps into the opening.

It's now been confirmed that she jumps onto a huge crash mat, and then climbs onto a pulley-type machine that whizzes her from the end of the stage back to the main stage. It's very similar to the under-stage Rocket Sled technique that she used for the Reputation Stadium Tour.

The whole thing allows her to get from one end to the other in seconds, and have time for a full costume change.

🚨| Taylor Swift diving and landing under the stage for 'The Eras Tour' rehearsal!



pic.twitter.com/XYhBylrP1v — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) August 20, 2024

SHE HAS HER OWN ROLLERCOASTER UNDER THE STAGE!!!! pic.twitter.com/hbT045uDlk — Taylor Throwbacks (@ThrowbackTaylor) August 20, 2024

Another fun detail about the "swimming" moment? The animation of Taylor swimming also changes each night based on what colour dress she's wearing when she dives into the pit. On opening night, she wore red, and on the second night, she wore green.

Genius!

