Taylor Swift Finally Reveals How She Dives Into The Eras Tour Stage

21 August 2024, 11:05 | Updated: 21 August 2024, 14:05

Taylor Swift&squot;s "stage dive" has gone viral on TikTok
Taylor Swift's "stage dive" has gone viral on TikTok and fans are wondering how she pulls it off. Picture: John Shearer/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management, @TSwiftNZ via Twitter

How does Taylor Swift dive and "swim" under the stage on The Eras Tour? Here's how she does it.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

I don't know about you, but every time a video of Taylor Swift diving into the stage on The Eras Tour pops up on my timeline, I have to watch it.

Taylor's Eras Tour kicked off way back in March 2023 with an incredible 46 song setlist and some of the most impressive staging and production that we've ever seen on a Taylor Swift tour.

Since the tour started, fans haven't been able to stop thinking about Taylor's stage dive. Immediately after the surprise song section, Taylor literally dives into the stage and reemerges the other end to begin the final Midnights section of the show.

The incredible tour transition immediately went viral on TikTok with many fans wondering exactly how she manages to pull it off.

Now, we finally have an actual answer thanks to the behind-the-scenes glimpses in Taylor's new 'I Can Do It With A Broken Heart' music video.

How does Taylor Swift dive and "swim" under the stage on The Eras Tour?

Travis Kelce carries Taylor Swift on stage at Wembley

After singing her acoustic surprise songs, Taylor slowly walks to an opening in the stage and dives underneath. Literally. She literally goes headfirst, fearless.

After she disappears into the stage, the screens on the catwalk, which are changed to look like the ocean, then show a video of Taylor swimming back to the main stage. Once she reaches the end, Taylor emerges out of the waves in a brand new outfit and begins to climb a ladder that leads to a cloud where she starts performing 'Lavender Haze'.

It's easily one of the most spectacular moments of the entire concert - and it's even more mesmerising in person, too.

The exact logistics of how Taylor gets from the end of the catwalk to the main stage have now been revealed thanks to the 'I Can Do It With A Broken Heart' music video, and fans who have a bird's eye view of the stage.

Captured by fans who were sat higher up and in the middle of the stadium, you can see that there's a light system in place around the edge of the opening that lets Taylor know when it's safe to dive. The light flashes green and Taylor jumps into the opening.

It's now been confirmed that she jumps onto a huge crash mat, and then climbs onto a pulley-type machine that whizzes her from the end of the stage back to the main stage. It's very similar to the under-stage Rocket Sled technique that she used for the Reputation Stadium Tour.

The whole thing allows her to get from one end to the other in seconds, and have time for a full costume change.

Another fun detail about the "swimming" moment? The animation of Taylor swimming also changes each night based on what colour dress she's wearing when she dives into the pit. On opening night, she wore red, and on the second night, she wore green.

Genius!

Read more about Taylor Swift here:

WATCH: Twisters' Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones & Anthony Ramos Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview | Twisters

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Taylor Swift News

See more Taylor Swift News

Taylor Swift 12th Album: 'TS12' Release Date, Tracklist, Theories And Everything We Know So Far

Is Taylor Swift Releasing Her 12th Album? TS12 Theory Goes Viral Amongst Fans

News

Hot On Capital

Molly-Mae Hague appears to be back on social media

Molly-Mae Hague Returns To Instagram One Week After Shock Split From Tommy Fury

News

Love is Blind UK is returning for season 2

Love Is Blind UK Will Return For Season 2

TV & Film

Taylor Swift 'I Can Do It With a Broken Heart' Lyrics Meaning Explained

What Are Taylor Swift's 'I Can Do It With a Broken Heart' Lyrics About? The Meaning Explained

News

Taylor Swift Makes Emotional 'So Long, London' Lyric Change On The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift Makes Emotional 'So Long, London' Lyric Change On The Eras Tour

News

Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff have been friends for over 10 years

Inside Taylor Swift And Jack Antonoff’s Friendship Including How They Met

News

New Global Player podcast 'Beginning, Middle & End'

Comedian Mo Gilligan Launches Brand-New Global Podcast 'Beginning, Middle & End'

News

Taylor Swift Reputation (Taylor's Version): Release date, easter eggs, vault tracks and news

When Does Reputation (Taylor's Version) Come Out? Here's What Taylor Swift Has Teased So Far
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every Surprise Song Performed On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour So Far

Paramore Eras Tour Setlist: Every Song Paramore Perform Supporting Taylor Swift

Paramore Eras Tour Setlist: Every Surprise Song They Perform Opening For Taylor Swift

News

Taylor Swift Instagram captions: The best lyrics to use

318 Taylor Swift Lyrics For Your Next Instagram Caption

Madison Beer Slams People Calling Sabrina Carpenter And Charli XCX "New Artists"

Madison Beer Slams People Calling Sabrina Carpenter And Charli XCX "New Artists"

News

Taylor Swift is apparently dating Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift's Ex-Boyfriends And Dating History Including Joe Alwyn And Taylor Lautner

Ashley Park opens up about filming Emily in Paris season 4 after critical septic shock left her hospitalised

Emily In Paris' Ashley Park Says Season 4 Filming Was 'Taxing' After Septic Shock Health Scare

News

Emily in Paris season 4 part 2 comes out on 12th September

Why Is There Only 5 Episodes Of Emily In Paris Season 4?

TV & Film

Are Jessy and Joey still together after Love Island?

Are Love Island's Joey And Jessy Still Together?

Love Island

Does Alfie leave Emily in Paris? What happened to him?

Does Alfie Leave Emily In Paris Season 4? Lucien Laviscount Teases Return

TV & Film

Chappell Roan Calls Out Fans For Their "Creepy Behaviour" In New Viral Video

Chappell Roan Calls Out Fans For Harassing And Stalking Her In New Viral Video

News

The latest on Love Island's summer 2024 couples

Which Love Island 2024 Couples Are Still Together?

Love Island

Tommy Fury's ex girlfriend Millie Roberts spoke out against Tommy in 2019 and 2020

Who Is Millie Roberts? Tommy Fury's Ex Who Warned Molly-Mae He'd 'Cheat'

News