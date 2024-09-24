How long is Sabrina Carpenter's Short N' Sweet concert? Fans complain setlist is 'too short'

24 September 2024, 13:26 | Updated: 24 September 2024, 14:10

How long is Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet concert?
How long is Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet concert? Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Fans are complaining that Sabrina Carpenter's Short N' Sweet concert setlist is 'too short', so how long is it?

Sabrina Carpenter kicked off her Short n' Sweet tour in Columbus, Ohio playing songs from her most recent two albums 'emails I can't send' and 'Short n' Sweet' – with zero songs from her first four albums featuring on her setlist at all.

While her tour has kicked off with as much excitement as we expected – complete with a hand cuff giveaway and an adorable pre-recorded goodbye message - some fans have felt disappointed by a few elements of Sabrina's show.

For starters the end of the 'Nonsense' outros may have been predicted after she told us that she's over them, but there are sorely missed nonetheless. Now the length of the show has left fans wanting more.

So, how long is the Short n' Sweet concert? Here's how long Sabrina's on the stage during her show.

Sabrina Carpenter fans are unhappy with the length of her show
Sabrina Carpenter fans are unhappy with the length of her show. Picture: Getty

How long is Sabrina Carpenter's Short N' Sweet concert?

There has been a lot of discourse online about whether Sabrina's first show was 1 hour 15 minutes or 1 hour 30 minutes but as she took to the stage at around 8.35pm and left the stage at 10pm we can put her show at a running time of 1 hour and 25 minutes. This isn't including her support acts.

During the show Sabrina sings songs from 'emails I can't send' and 'Short n' Sweet' like 'decode' and 'Taste', she doesn't touch any of the songs from her first four albums which she released under her contract with Disney. This isn't surprising as she has said she doesn't consider them a part of her discography.

When releasing 'Short n' Sweet' she told Variety: "When it comes to having full creative control and being a full-fledged adult, I would consider this a sophomore album."

Sabrina Carpenter considers 'Short n' Sweet' her sophomore album
Sabrina Carpenter considers 'Short n' Sweet' her sophomore album. Picture: Getty

Fans have flooded X, formerly known as Twitter, with their thoughts about the length of the show. Responding to the complaints, a fan account wrote: "Are you guys dumb… since when a one hour 10 minutes show tour of a 36 minute album is a bad thing? she could literally perform the album two times. this isn’t an eras tour calm down."

Sabrina was an opening act for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour in 2024 and Taylor's tour is famously over three hours long. Taylor performs songs from 10 out of her 11 studio albums.

Some Sabrina fans supported and defended the star, saying things like: "What about short n sweet made people think she would do 3 hour sets lmfaoooo."

Sabrina Carpenter on stage at The Eras Tour
Sabrina Carpenter on stage at The Eras Tour. Picture: Getty

But unlike her album name the complaints have come in tall and sour with comments like: "It's not long enough for her own tour. This is just a little bit longer setlist that her Outside Festival setlist."

Another added: "The problem is how much people spent… it is not reasonable to spend $200-700 for a 1 hour 10 min show… the price for the eras tour (not resales) is reasonable bc she’s out there for 3 hours."

We won't go on, you get the gist, the fans are unhappy with some even saying that they wouldn't mind the short set time if she performed some of her older songs.

