Fans Think Sabrina Carpenter's 'Please Please Please' Teased A Third 'Short n' Sweet' Single

Fans are convinced Sabrina's teased a 3rd single in her latest music video . Picture: Instagram: @sabrinacarpenter

By Tiasha Debray

Fans have found a huge clue in Sabrina Carpenter’s videos for ‘Espresso’ and ‘Please Please Please’ which may have teased a third single for her album Short n’ Sweet.

Sabrina Carpenter’s music video for her single ‘Please Please Please’ has taken the world by storm because, not only because it's a banger, but it featured her Hollywood sweetheart actor Barry Keoghan as the role of the love interest.

Whilst the Saltburn star and ‘Espresso’ singer have been rumoured to have been together since the end of 2023, that was a dramatic way of them going ‘official’ and it worked - it got the world talking!

But it seems like Sabrina’s been taking notes whilst touring on the Eras Tour with the Easter egg queen herself, Taylor Swift because she’s left some clues in her two music videos that hint at the release of a third single and fans have begun piecing the puzzle together.

Sabrina Carpenter's single 'Espresso' dropped on the 11th of April, 2024. Picture: Instagram: @sabrinacarpenter

TikToker @nicky.reardon posted a video on the platform explaining his theory and as far as we’re concerned, it added up.

Nicky explained in his video that if you rewatch the video clip for ‘Espresso’, the music video ends with not only Sabrina getting arrested by the police, but a small clip of music playing over the police van's speakers.

The TikToker then revealed that that piece of music was a bar from the song ‘Please Please Please’ whose own music video then began with Sabrina getting released from jail.

Sabrina Carpenter's video for 'Please Please Please' starred her real-life boyfriend Barry Keoghan. Picture: Instagram: @sabrinacarpenter

It’s Nicky’s theory that the two music videos sandwich together to create one cohesive storyline and that Sabrina used ‘Espresso’ to tease her next single and the TikToker thinks she’s done it again.

At the end of the music video for ‘Please Please Please’ a different tune is heard as the camera zooms out from Barry tied up to a chair.

If the pattern continues then, that bar of music could be a sample from a third single Sabrina’s preparing to drop from her upcoming album ‘Short n’ Sweet’ which lands on the 23rd of August, 2024.

Not only that, but the third rumoured single could either follow the story of Barry’s criminal character, or that of Sabrina’s after she’s perhaps broken up with a man who's no good for her.

Fans in the comment section of TikTok were quick to also reveal that at the beginning of ‘Please Please Please’, you can hear a sample of ‘Espresso’, confirming the theory that the storyline is a continuation of one another.

This isn’t the first time Sabrina’s placed tiny Easter eggs in her work. During her amazing set at Coachella 2024, Sabrina takes the time to read out a sign supposedly being held up by a ‘fan’.

The sign says ‘Please Please Please play Espresso,’ obviously hinting at her upcoming single prior to its release.

After footage of the event circulated the internet, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the ‘fan’ holding up the sign was not only in front of the barricade, separated from the general public, but was looked suspiciously like celebrity influencer Emma Chamberlain.

The whole stunt must have been planned as an easter egg for ‘Please Please Please’ and fingers crossed Sabrina will do it again because as far as her fans are concerned, she’s single-handedly saving pop music in 2024.

