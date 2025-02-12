Wicked's Ariana Grande responds to speculation she's dating Cynthia Erivo

12 February 2025, 14:32

Wicked's Ariana Grande responds to speculation she's dating Cynthia Erivo
Wicked's Ariana Grande responds to speculation she's dating Cynthia Erivo. Picture: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic, Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for AFI
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Since Wicked came out, some fans have been hyper-analysing Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's relationship.

Ariana Grande has set the record straight on fan theories that she's secretly dating her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo.

Ever since Wicked press began, it's been clear that Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have an undeniable friendship. In interviews, both actors regularly speak about how much they mean to each other. Just like, Elphaba and Glinda, they say that they've changed each other's lives for good and they even have multiple matching friendship tattoos.

However, people's obsession with Ariana and Cynthia's chemistry has descended into some corners of the internet suggesting that their relationship is romantic instead of platonic. Now, Ariana has addressed the rumours head on.

Ariana Grande shares old video of her singing Wicked song

Is Ariana Grande dating Cynthia Erivo?

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter about her close relationship with Cynthia, Ariana said: “People think we’re secretly married." And it's not just Ariana and Cynthia, fans ship together but there are also theories that Glinda and Elphaba are queer and in love with each other. Speaking to Gay Times, Ariana said: "Glinda might be a little in the closet."

As a result the internet is now flooded with sapphic fan fiction and art that depicts Cynthia and Ariana's Elphaba and Glinda as lovers. In a follow-up quote with The Hollywood Reporter, Ariana said: "I wish I could unsee some things. I mean, wow, I had a feeling, but I didn’t know it would be on this scale or this graphic.”

Despite fan theories, Cynthia and are Ariana are simply friends. Ariana is dating her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater and Cynthia is currently in a longterm relationship with actress, producer and screenwriter Lena Waithe.

Is Ariana Grande dating Cynthia Erivo?
Is Ariana Grande dating Cynthia Erivo? Picture: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Describing her friendship with Ariana in an interview with Elle, Cynthia said: "We cultivated a friendship, outside of all of this, that allows us to have these real, deep connective conversations that join us as friends and sisters. We sit on FaceTime for hours."

She added: "We are also really protective of each other. It’s real. Take it or leave it."





