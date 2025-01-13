Wicked's Ariana Grande addresses rumours that she's playing Megara in live-action Hercules

13 January 2025, 14:44 | Updated: 13 January 2025, 14:45

Wicked's Ariana Grande addresses rumours that she's playing Megara in live-action Hercules
Wicked's Ariana Grande addresses rumours that she's playing Megara in live-action Hercules
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Ariana Grande has revealed if she will play Megara in Disney's new Hercules film.

Ariana Grande has officially addressed rumours that she will play Megara in Disney's new live-action Hercules movie.

Ever since reports first broke that Disney are adapting Hercules into a live-action film, people have been fan-casting Ariana Grande as Megara. Back in 2020, Ariana performed a flawless cover of 'I Won't Say (I'm In Love)' in a Disney Family Singalong and it was so good that fans created a viral petition for Disney to cast Ariana as Megara.

Disney have since confirmed that they are making a live-action Hercules with Guy Ritchie signed on direct, and the rumours surrounding Ariana's involvement in the film have escalated further. However, no official Hercules casting announcements have been made and now Ariana has revealed whether or not she is starring in it.

Who will play Megara in Hercules?

Ariana Grande shares old video of her singing Wicked song

Following Ariana's Actors on Actors with Paul Mescal, several posts went viral arguing that Ariana should play Megara with Paul as Hercules. Reacting to the fan-casting on Variety's Awards Circuit podcast, Ariana said: "It’s really funny, because I grew up singing the Muses’ parts. I have seen some of that, but it’s never been an actual discussion."

Ariana then added: "As much as I really love transforming for a role – and I do love the idea of, you know, a darker sort of – ‘c’ asterisk ‘unty’ role like Megara, I do think that I would be remiss if I didn’t say this, I think [Elizabeth] Gillies should be Megara. Do you know my friend Liz Gillies? She’s brilliant."

Ariana ended by saying: "Oh god, that would be a fantastic role for her."

Liz Gillies and Ariana Grande in 2011
Liz Gillies and Ariana Grande in 2011. Picture: Getty

Ariana first met Liz Gillies in 2008 when they acted together in the Broadway musical 13. They later starred opposite each other in Victorious and have remained close friends ever since. Like Ariana, Liz has an incredible voice.

A live-action Hercules with Liz Gillies? I'm listening.

