Wicked's Ariana Grande reveals what Glinda's new solo song is about in Part 2

14 January 2025, 18:03

Wicked's Ariana Grande reveals what Glinda's new solo song is about in Part 2
Wicked's Ariana Grande reveals what Glinda's new solo song is about in Part 2. Picture: Taylor Hill/Getty Images, Universal Pictures
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Wicked: For Good will feature two brand new original songs written by Wicked composer Stephen Schwartz.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ariana Grande has opened up about Glinda's new solo song in Wicked Part 2 and how it fits into the film's storyline.

During press for Wicked, Jeff Goldblum and Jonathan Bailey teased that the upcoming Wicked sequel will feature two new original songs. Speaking to Capital Buzz, Jeff said: "In Act II, there's a couple of new songs coming that Stephen Schwartz has written." Jonathan then revealed that neither of the songs or scenes involve his character Fiyero.

Now, Ariana has confirmed that one of the new songs is a Glinda solo and she's explained what the song is about.

Ariana Grande shares old video of her singing Wicked song

Discussing Wicked: For Good on Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast, Ariana was asked about her original song in Part 2. Ariana explained: "I'm really grateful for this song in particular because I think it's a really important narrative piece. It’s a pivotal moment in Glinda’s journey. It shows a side of her we’ve never seen before."

Alluding to what it's about, Ariana said: "It's a desicion-making moment. We see these layers of her privilege bubble pop and pop and pop as she grows. Her full heart is on the surface and you get to really meet Glinda the good, the actual good."

Ariana continued: "In the stage show, this transformation happens offstage. But in the movie, we get to see her make the decision that defines who she is."

Ariana also confirmed that the new Glinda song is written solely by Stephen Schwartz. She teased: "I love the song and I love Stephen Schwartz."

Ariana added: "It's such an honour to be able to be the Glinda to sing it first. I hope it makes it way into the stage show at some point."

Based on what Ariana has said, it seems likely that the song will happen towards the end of the show.

Ariana Grande as Glinda in Wicked
Ariana Grande as Glinda in Wicked. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile, Cynthia Erivo has confirmed that the second original song is an Elphaba solo that she's worked on with Stephen. Talking to Variety, Cynthia said: “I collaborated on one of the new songs, and it’s so special to me. When we filmed it, the entire crew was in tears."

She ended by saying: "I hope audiences are ready — it’s a song that speaks to the heart of who Elphaba is.”

Petition for Universal to release Wicked: For Good now!

Read more about Wicked here:

WATCH: Wicked cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

Wicked Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Why did Love Island's Kaz Crossley cut her hair short?

Why Love Island's Kaz Crossley cut her hair short

Love Island

Nas is back on Love Island

Love Island All Stars Nas Majeed: Age, ex-girlfriend, height and what series he was on

Love Island

What happened between Love Island's Olivia Hawkins and Ronnie Vint?

What happened between Love Island's Olivia and Ronnie? Their history and Harriett's reaction explained

Love Island

Love Island All Stars 2025 lineup

Love Island All Stars 2025 lineup: Full cast revealed

Love Island

Ekin Su's Love Island comments in Celebrity Big Brother resurface

Ekin-Su's Love Island comments in Celebrity Big Brother resurface as she joins All Stars lineup

Love Island

Luca is back on Love Island for All Stars 2025

Love Island All Stars Luca Bish: Age, ex-girlfriend, height and what series he was on

Love Island

India Reynolds has made her Love Island comeback

Love Island All Stars India Reynolds: Age, ex-boyfriends and what series she was on

Love Island

All about Love Island All Stars Kaz Crossley

Love Island All Stars Kaz Crossley: Age, ex-boyfriends and what series was she on

Love Island

All about Love Island All Stars' Scott Thomas

Love Island All Stars Scott Thomas: Age, ex-girlfriend, height and what series he was on

Love Island

Everything you need to know about Gabby Allen

Love Island All Stars Gabby Allen: Age, ex-boyfriends and what series she was on

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits