Wicked's Ariana Grande reveals what Glinda's new solo song is about in Part 2

By Sam Prance

Wicked: For Good will feature two brand new original songs written by Wicked composer Stephen Schwartz.

Ariana Grande has opened up about Glinda's new solo song in Wicked Part 2 and how it fits into the film's storyline.

During press for Wicked, Jeff Goldblum and Jonathan Bailey teased that the upcoming Wicked sequel will feature two new original songs. Speaking to Capital Buzz, Jeff said: "In Act II, there's a couple of new songs coming that Stephen Schwartz has written." Jonathan then revealed that neither of the songs or scenes involve his character Fiyero.

Now, Ariana has confirmed that one of the new songs is a Glinda solo and she's explained what the song is about.

Ariana Grande shares old video of her singing Wicked song

Discussing Wicked: For Good on Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast, Ariana was asked about her original song in Part 2. Ariana explained: "I'm really grateful for this song in particular because I think it's a really important narrative piece. It’s a pivotal moment in Glinda’s journey. It shows a side of her we’ve never seen before."

Alluding to what it's about, Ariana said: "It's a desicion-making moment. We see these layers of her privilege bubble pop and pop and pop as she grows. Her full heart is on the surface and you get to really meet Glinda the good, the actual good."

Ariana continued: "In the stage show, this transformation happens offstage. But in the movie, we get to see her make the decision that defines who she is."

Ariana also confirmed that the new Glinda song is written solely by Stephen Schwartz. She teased: "I love the song and I love Stephen Schwartz."

Ariana added: "It's such an honour to be able to be the Glinda to sing it first. I hope it makes it way into the stage show at some point."

Based on what Ariana has said, it seems likely that the song will happen towards the end of the show.

Ariana Grande as Glinda in Wicked. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile, Cynthia Erivo has confirmed that the second original song is an Elphaba solo that she's worked on with Stephen. Talking to Variety, Cynthia said: “I collaborated on one of the new songs, and it’s so special to me. When we filmed it, the entire crew was in tears."

She ended by saying: "I hope audiences are ready — it’s a song that speaks to the heart of who Elphaba is.”

