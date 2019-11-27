Ariana Grande Responds To Fans' Hilarious Tomato Costumes On Her Sweetener Tour After She Cancelled Previous Gig Due To Allergic Reaction

Ariana Grande had to reschedule her show after having an allergic reaction. Picture: Getty/Twitter

Ariana Grande’s fans have proved to be the most dedicated fans in the world, once again, after paying homage to the singer in the funniest way.

Ariana Grande’s fans showed up to the Orlando show of her Sweetener Tour dressed up as tomatoes and yes, there is a valid, yet weird explanation for it.

A fan at the show noticed the dedicated Arianators in costume and shared a picture on Twitter, writing: “They dressed up as tomatoes bc their show got rescheduled due to Ariana having an allergic reaction to tomatoes….. why am I screaming [sic],” so are we, sis.

Ariana Grande Reflects On 'Emotional & Wild Year' In Heartfelt Post, 12 Months After Dropping ‘Thank U, Next’

The ‘Don’t Call Me Angel’ singer didn’t notice the fans during her concert, but she responded to the tweet, saying: “Oh my god. It’s times like this I really wish I had better eyesight. Well played. Love u sm [sic].”

One fan joked about the 26 year old’s eyesight after stating that the group of well-dressed tomatoes were stood in the pit right next to the stage, writing: “sis they were in the pit. Just how blind are you.”

Ariana Grande's fans dressed up as tomatoes at her Sweetener Tour. Picture: Twitter

Someone else replied to the post with a picture of Ari squinting and we cannot get over her fans’ hilarious sense of humour.

One of the boys, who was dressed up as a tomato, shared more pictures on social media, penning: “Aller-gee thanks @ArianaGrande hope you laughed.”

If that wasn’t enough, a girl shared a sign she had made for the ‘Thank U, Next’ star, saying: “[I] had the same idea and made this but didn’t know signs weren’t allowed in the venue.”

The sign read: “I love u from my head to-ma-toes,” and we are living for this ongoing pun.

Ariana Grande's fans dressed up as tomatoes at her Sweetener Tour. Picture: Twitter

Ariana Grande's fans dressed up as tomatoes at her Sweetener Tour. Picture: Twitter

Ariana Grande had an allergic reaction to tomatoes. Picture: Twitter

As she is nearing the end of her tour, Ariana is pulling out all the stops after recently reuniting on stage with her former Victorious co-stars, Liz Gillies and Matt Bennett.

If you don’t remember, Matt’s character in the show, Robbie Shapiro, was Ari’s – or Cat Valentine’s – love interest and serenaded her with the most adorable track ‘I think you’re swell’ and gave fans the ultimate feels after performing it to her at the show.

To keep the nostalgic element running, Ari and Liz also sang ‘Give It Up’ together and fans were losing their minds over the best childhood reunion ever.

We think we can all agree Sweetener has been a very eventful tour for fans!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Ariana Grande News