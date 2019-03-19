Ariana Grande 'Sweetener' World Tour Setlist: What Is Ari Singing During Her Tour?

19 March 2019, 07:14

Ariana Grande's revealed the full setlist to her 'Sweetener' World Tour
Ariana Grande's revealed the full setlist to her 'Sweetener' World Tour. Picture: Getty

As Ariana Grande tours the world singing songs from her 'Sweetener' and 'thank u, next' albums, we take a long at the full setlist from the World Tour.

Ariana Grande is performing on her 'Sweetener' World Tour, and is singing tracks from her fourth and fifth studio albums - 'Sweetener' and 'thank u, next'.

After performing the first night in Albany, New York, the full setlist has been revealed.

These are the songs, in order, that Ari is performing during her tour.

  1. raindrops

  2. God is a woman

  3. bad idea

  4. break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored

  5. R.E.M.

  6. Be Alright

  7. sweetener

  8. successful

  9. Side To Side

  10. bloodline

  11. 7 rings

  12. Love Me Harder

  13. breathin

  14. needy

  15. fake smile

  16. make up

  17. Right There

  18. You'll Never Know

  19. Break Your Heart Right Back

  20. NASA

  21. goodnight n go

  22. everytime

  23. One Last Time

  24. the light is coming

  25. Into You

  26. Dangerous Woman

  27. Break Free

  28. no tears left to cry

  29. thank u, next

