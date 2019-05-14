Miley Cyrus Transformed Into Joe Jonas With The Help Of That Snapchat Filter

Miley Cyrus transformed into Joe Jonas thanks to Snapchat. Picture: Getty Images

Miley Cyrus transforms into Joe Jonas when she tries on that Snapchat filter and it's pretty hilarious.

Miley Cyrus is the latest celeb to try out the Snapchat filter that transforms you into a 'man' or 'woman', and it turns out, she looks exactly like Joe Jonas as a guy, and we're kind of digging it.

Is Miley Cyrus Pregnant After Posting This Cryptic Instagram Clue?

The 26-year-old captioned the picture, "Umm why did Snapchat turn me into @joejonas? It’s our brows?" and TBH, we actually think there's a serious likeness between the two former Disney stars.

We think it has something to do with the heavy brow, all she needs now is a a curly mop of hair, loud shirt, and Liam Hemsworth to magically morph into Sophie Turner, and you've got yourself a clone.

Miley Cyrus tries out the Snapchat filter & turns into Joe Jonas. Picture: Twitter/ @MileyCyrus

Miley has been teasing new music with the phrase 'she is coming' across her social channels, leaving people desperate to know what she's hinting at- with some thinking she may be returning to her Hannah Montana roots, since she also cut what she described as a 'Hannah fringe'.

She posted a series of snaps of her in front of a pile of bin bags, captioning the shot "actual photo of me m my friends" giving us old Miley vibes.

She's also started posting photos of herself smoking marijuana again, a lot like her 'crazy' phase back in 2013, which also has us wondering if she could be hinting her new era is returning to her old ways.

