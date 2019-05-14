Miley Cyrus Transformed Into Joe Jonas With The Help Of That Snapchat Filter

14 May 2019, 12:00

Miley Cyrus transformed into Joe Jonas thanks to Snapchat
Miley Cyrus transformed into Joe Jonas thanks to Snapchat. Picture: Getty Images

Miley Cyrus transforms into Joe Jonas when she tries on that Snapchat filter and it's pretty hilarious.

Miley Cyrus is the latest celeb to try out the Snapchat filter that transforms you into a 'man' or 'woman', and it turns out, she looks exactly like Joe Jonas as a guy, and we're kind of digging it.

Is Miley Cyrus Pregnant After Posting This Cryptic Instagram Clue?

The 26-year-old captioned the picture, "Umm why did Snapchat turn me into @joejonas? It’s our brows?" and TBH, we actually think there's a serious likeness between the two former Disney stars.

We think it has something to do with the heavy brow, all she needs now is a a curly mop of hair, loud shirt, and Liam Hemsworth to magically morph into Sophie Turner, and you've got yourself a clone.

Miley Cyrus tries out the Snapchat filter & turns into Joe Jonas
Miley Cyrus tries out the Snapchat filter & turns into Joe Jonas. Picture: Twitter/ @MileyCyrus

Miley has been teasing new music with the phrase 'she is coming' across her social channels, leaving people desperate to know what she's hinting at- with some thinking she may be returning to her Hannah Montana roots, since she also cut what she described as a 'Hannah fringe'.

She posted a series of snaps of her in front of a pile of bin bags, captioning the shot "actual photo of me m my friends" giving us old Miley vibes.

She's also started posting photos of herself smoking marijuana again, a lot like her 'crazy' phase back in 2013, which also has us wondering if she could be hinting her new era is returning to her old ways.

View this post on Instagram

Actual photo of me n my friends

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Miley Cyrus News

Miley Cyrus News

See more Miley Cyrus News

Miley Cyrus sparks pregnancy rumours with cryptic Instagram caption

Is Miley Cyrus Pregnant After Posting This Cryptic Instagram Clue?

Hot On Capital

Billie Eilish has spoken about her choice of baggy clothing

Billie Eilish Wears Baggy Clothes So "Nobody Can Have An Opinion" On Her Body
Harry Styles is the richest member of One Direction

Harry Styles Net Worth: Is He The Wealthiest One Direction Star?
David Guetta shared the music video he was most embarrassed by

WATCH: David Guetta Cringes At His "Worst Music Video Ever", For 'Memories'

David Guetta

Kazimir Crossley hit back at Josh Denzel's comments about 'moving on too quick'

Love Island’s Kaz Crossley Fires Back At Josh Denzel After He Takes Dig For Moving On With Theo Campbell ‘Three Weeks’ After They Split

News

Shawn Mendes gets candid about being vulnerable with his fans

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Reveals He Connects With Fans Best When Being 'Vulnerable & Raw' In Calvin Klein Advert

Shawn Mendes

Iain Stirling is the voiceover of the hit show.

Love Island Voiceover Star Iain Stirling Reveals Show Bosses Stop Him From Being Too Mean About The Contestants

TV & Film