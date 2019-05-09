Is Miley Cyrus Pregnant After Posting This Cryptic Instagram Clue?

Miley Cyrus sparks pregnancy rumours with cryptic Instagram caption. Picture: Getty Images/Instagram @MileyCyrus

Miley Cyrus makes no secret that she's the number one fan of her hubby Liam Hemsworth- but her latest Instagram of them drops a very big hint that they might be starting a family.

Miley Cyrus just dropped her biggest hint yet that she and husband Liam Hemsworth might be expecting their first child together with a cryptic Instagram captioning referring to themselves as 'Daddy and Mommy'.

Liam Hemsworth Says He Wants '10, 15, Maybe 20' Kids With Wife Miley Cyrus

Liam, 29, has already gushed about wanting '10, 15, maybe 20' kids with his wife in an interview with GQ, but did also say that they had too many dogs running around their house to start a family just yet.

The pair got married in a secret ceremony back in December of last year, saying that losing their home to wildfires brought them closer together and lead them to decide to tie the knot.

We've only just got over the excitement of the new Royal baby, and now we're wondering whether we're gearing up for a new addition to the Cyrus family- and fans seem to think the same.

One fan tweeted: "Maybe it’s just me but I thought Miley Cyrus was pregnant for months now" and another was suspicious that her enormous 'camp' themed Met Gala gown was concealing a bump, saying "Did anyone else think Miley looked pregnant in her met gala dress????"

Maybe it’s just me but I thought Miley Cyrus was pregnant for months now 😭 — PoeticallyJustified (@Akualuvsu) May 7, 2019

Miley is known for shutting down rumours, having previously called 'bullsh**' when someone asked her if she was pregnant back in January, and we all know 'mum and dad' is a phrase a lot of people use for fun, but as she hasn't come out and denied it yet, we are left wondering!

