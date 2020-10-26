Miley Cyrus's Seventh Album 'Plastic Hearts': Release Date, Collaborations & Changes

Miley Cyrus's seventh album is coming in November. Picture: PA Images/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus's seventh album 'Plastic Hearts' is finally coming after the singer re-made most of the record following some enormous life-altering events.

Miley Cyrus has announced a 2020 release date and brand new title for her long awaited seventh album which has been completed revamped from the original record she started out to create over two years ago.

The 'Midnight Sky' singer originally announced the record would be called 'She Is Miley Cyrus', however, in a lengthy, heartfelt Instagram post, the star revealed a different title and very different music coming this November.

Here is everything we know about it!

Inside Miley Cyrus's Fitness Lifestyle As She Abandons Vegan Diet & Works Out Like Crazy

Miley Cyrus performing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7. Picture: Getty

What can we expect from Miley's seventh album?

The singer has been brutally honest about scrapping much of the record she was due to release months ago as the music she'd made bared no relevance to the life she is living today.

We could tell you what we think is coming, but the 27-year-old opened up about the record in huge detail on Instagram when announcing its release which perfectly sums up the delay, change in title and overall vibe.

Miley wrote: "If you’re reading this… know that I f***ing love and appreciate you on the deepest level."

"I began this album over 2 years ago. Thought I had it all figured out. Not just the record with its songs and sounds but my whole f***ing life. No one checks an ego like life itself."

"Just when I thought the body of work was finished… it was ALL erased. Including most of the musics relevance.

Because EVERYTHING had changed."

"Nature did what I now see as a favor and destroyed what I couldn’t let go of for myself. I lost my house in a fire but found myself in its ashes."

"Luckily my collaborators still had most of the music that was burned up in journals and computers filled with songs for the EP series I was working on at the time. But it never felt right to release my “story” (each record being a continual autobiography) with a huge chapter missing."

"If it were a chapter in my book I guess I would call it “The Beginning” which usually when something is over we call it “The End”. But it was far from that."

When will Miley's album 'Plastic Hearts' be released?

In the Instagram post, Miley announced that 'in triumph and gratitude I present to you my 7th studio record, Plastic Hearts. To be released Nov. 27th 2020."

So, get it in your calendars, because November 20th is the release date.

We really weren't sure if we'd be getting the record this side of the year at all, so everyone is over the moon there's even more amazing music headed our way to perk up what has been a pretty awful year!

Who has Miley collaborated on 'Plastic Hearts' with?

The only confirmed collab on the record is a song she made with Dua Lipa, with the pair teasing pictures from the studio and have already shot a video for the track in New York together.

However, we know Miley loves to be collaborative when making her music, so we wouldn't be at all surprised if there are other artists on the record, with us on the lookout for everyone from her family (Bill Ray Cyrus, Noah Cyrus or Godmother, Dolly Parton) to close musical pals.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Miley Cyrus News