My Capital Is Radio YOU Control!

30 May 2019, 16:00

Download Global Player in the App Store now.
Download Global Player in the App Store now. Picture: n/a

If you’re not feeling a certain song, don’t worry! You can now skip songs on live radio thanks to My Capital, exclusively on Global Player.

With My Capital, you’re in control of the music you hear, allowing you to listen to more of the music you want all while listening to your favourite Capital DJs and shows. What’s not to love?!

How does My Capital work?

To get started and enter My Capital, open Global Player and hit the skip button on the playbar. Once you're in My Capital, you're in control and you can see the next eight upcoming songs.

If there's one you're not feeling right now, simply tap the X on the track to replace it with another great tune and create your ultimate version of the Heart playlist. While you're listening to My Capital, your favourite DJs will be there to fill you in with all the latest music news and gossip.

How do I get My Capital?

My Capital is available EXCLUSIVELY on Global Player and available to download from your App Store.

Click here to download Global Player on iTunes

Click here to download Global Player on Google Play Store

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    I Don't Care artwork
    I Don't Care
    Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
    itunes
  2. 2
    Old Town Road artwork
    Old Town Road
    Lil Nas X Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
    itunes
  3. 3
    SOS (feat. Aloe Blacc) artwork
    SOS (feat. Aloe Blacc)
    Avicii
    itunes
  4. 4
    Bad Guy artwork
    Bad Guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  5. 5
    Someone You Loved artwork
    Someone You Loved
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  6. 6
    Piece Of Your Heart artwork
    Piece Of Your Heart
    Meduza feat. Goodboys
    itunes
  7. 7
    Giant artwork
    Giant
    Calvin Harris feat. Rag N Bone Man
  8. 8
    Vossi Bop artwork
    Vossi Bop
    Stormzy
    itunes
  9. 9
    Me! artwork
    Me!
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  10. 10
    All Day and Night artwork
    All Day and Night
    Martin Solveig, Madison Beer, Jax Jones
    itunes
  11. 11
    If I Can't Have You artwork
    If I Can't Have You
    Shawn Mendes
    itunes
  12. 12
    Stay (Don't Go Away) artwork
    Stay (Don't Go Away)
    David Guetta feat. Raye
    itunes
  13. 13
    Just You And I artwork
    Just You And I
    Tom Walker
    itunes
  14. 14
    Cross Me artwork
    Cross Me
    Ed Sheeran & Chance The Rapper
    itunes
  15. 15
    Sixteen artwork
    Sixteen
    Ellie Goulding
    itunes
  16. 16
    Falling like the Stars artwork
    Falling like the Stars
    James Arthur
    itunes
  17. 17
    One Touch artwork
    One Touch
    Jess Glynne & Jax Jones
    itunes
  18. 18
    Late Night Feelings artwork
    Late Night Feelings
    Mark Ronson feat. Lykke Li
    itunes
  19. 19
    Easier artwork
    Easier
    5 Seconds of Summer
    itunes
  20. 20
    Dancing With A Stranger artwork
    Dancing With A Stranger
    Sam Smith & Normani
    itunes
  21. 21
    Here With Me artwork
    Here With Me
    Marshmello feat. CHVRCHES
    itunes
  22. 22
    Hold Me While You Wait artwork
    Hold Me While You Wait
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  23. 23
    Sucker artwork
    Sucker
    Jonas Brothers
    itunes
  24. 24
    Wish You Well artwork
    Wish You Well
    Sigala, Becky Hill
    itunes
  25. 25
    What I Like About You artwork
    What I Like About You
    Jonas Blue Feat. Theresa Rex
    itunes
  26. 26
    So Am I artwork
    So Am I
    Ava Max
    itunes
  27. 27
    Don't Call Me Up artwork
    Don't Call Me Up
    Mabel
    itunes
  28. 28
    Boasty (feat. Idris Elba) artwork
    Boasty (feat. Idris Elba)
    Wiley, Stefflon Don, Sean Paul
    itunes
  29. 29
    Shallow artwork
    Shallow
    Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper
    itunes
  30. 30
    Carry On artwork
    Carry On
    Rita Ora, Kygo
    itunes
  31. 31
    Sweet But Psycho artwork
    Sweet But Psycho
    Ava Max
    itunes
  32. 32
    Talk artwork
    Talk
    Khalid
    itunes
  33. 33
    High Hopes artwork
    High Hopes
    Panic! at the Disco
    itunes
  34. 34
    Nightmare artwork
    Nightmare
    Halsey
    itunes
  35. 35
    Sunflower (Jacked Remix) artwork
    Sunflower (Jacked Remix)
    Post Malone & Swae Lee
    itunes
  36. 36
    Don't Worry Bout Me artwork
    Don't Worry Bout Me
    Zara Larsson
    itunes
  37. 37
    Nothing Breaks Like a Heart (feat. Miley Cyrus) artwork
    Nothing Breaks Like a Heart (feat. Miley Cyrus)
    Mark Ronson
    itunes
  38. 38
    Jealous (feat. Chris Brown, Lil Wayne & Big Sean) artwork
    Jealous (feat. Chris Brown, Lil Wayne & Big Sean)
    DJ Khaled
    itunes
  39. 39
    Shotgun artwork
    Shotgun
    George Ezra
    itunes
  40. 40
    Don't Feel Like Crying artwork
    Don't Feel Like Crying
    Sigrid
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Caroline Flack's 'really angry' Love Island blamed for Mike Thalissitis's death

Caroline Flack's 'Really Angry' Love Island's Been Blamed For Mike Thalassitis's Death

TV & Film

Chloe Ferry quits Geordie Shore amid public split from Sam Gowland

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Quits Show Following Split From Sam Gowland

TV & Film

Khalid hinted at an upcoming collaboration with Dua Lipa

WATCH: Khalid Teases At A Potential Collaboration With Dua Lipa
Millie Bobby Brown stars in the new Godzilla movie

Does Godzilla: King Of The Monsters Have An End Credits Scene?

TV & Film

Halsey shared a photo of her broken toe

Halsey Breaks Her Toe Trying To Save A Butterfly