My Capital Is Radio YOU Control!

If you’re not feeling a certain song, don’t worry! You can now skip songs on live radio thanks to My Capital, exclusively on Global Player.

With My Capital, you’re in control of the music you hear, allowing you to listen to more of the music you want all while listening to your favourite Capital DJs and shows. What’s not to love?!

How does My Capital work?

To get started and enter My Capital, open Global Player and hit the skip button on the playbar. Once you're in My Capital, you're in control and you can see the next eight upcoming songs.

If there's one you're not feeling right now, simply tap the X on the track to replace it with another great tune and create your ultimate version of the Heart playlist. While you're listening to My Capital, your favourite DJs will be there to fill you in with all the latest music news and gossip.

How do I get My Capital?

My Capital is available EXCLUSIVELY on Global Player and available to download from your App Store.

Click here to download Global Player on iTunes

Click here to download Global Player on Google Play Store