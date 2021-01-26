Super Bowl 2021: From The Weeknd To Miley Cyrus Here's Your Musical Guide

Your musical guide to the 2021 Super Bowl including rumoured guests. Picture: PA

Here's your comprehensive guide to everything at the Super Bowl 2021 that isn't about the actual game they're playing, but all the incredible artists lined up and rumoured stars joining The Weeknd.

The Weeknd is the official Super Bowl 2021 halftime performer, widely considered any artists biggest 'gig' of their career, with millions of eyes worldwide watch them perform live around the world for twelve minutes.

There are expected to put on a massive spectacle and usually invite enormous guests along to make the half time performance unforgettable.

Anyone remember Katy Perry on the giant lion or every single second of Beyoncé's?!

When is the 2021 Super Bowl and what time is it on in the UK?

So, first things first, the Super Bowl is taking place on the 7th February at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Florida is 5 hours behind UK time and is due to kick off at 23:30pm our time, so it's definitely going to be a late one for anyone looking to watch the action unfold as it happens.

Who is the Super Bowl half time performer?

The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye is the 2021 halftime performer, meaning he joins the legendary ranks of artists before him including Michael Jackson, Beyoncé, J-Lo, Shakira and Justin Timberlake.

Obviously, what his performance will involve will stay top secret until the very moment, but we know from his latest era he's been performing covered in bandages and blood until he recently revealed his 'plastic surgery' results.

He dropped the smash hit album 'After Hours' in 2020 which spawned the biggest song of the year, 'Blinding Lights' which we're kind of certain he'll be performing.

With a giant catalogue of hits to choose from including 'Can't Feel My Face', 'The Hills', 'Starboy, 'I Feel It Coming', 'Earned It' (do we need to go on, because we can) he's undoubtedly going to have the whole stadium on his feet.

Is Ariana Grande joining The Weeknd during his Super Bowl performance?

manifesting ariana at the super bowl 💅🏽 — ☆ (@motiveforari) January 26, 2021

So who do y'all think the Weeknd is gonna bring to guest in the super bowl? My mom's saying Ariana but I'm calling Drake or Future — 🦀 (@basegodbrandon) January 26, 2021

There are rumoured to be huge guests joining The Weeknd in his 12 minute show stopper and one of the names floating around is his frequent collaborator and friend, Ariana Grande.

This is after he dropped a 'highlights' record ahead of his big performance including their certified banger, 'Love Me Harder'.

Their biggest duet which they've never performed live, is definitely a Super Bowl worthy tune, but whether all this means the 'Positions' singer is heading down to Florida (where she is originally from) remains to be seen!

Rumors are swirling that @ArianaGrande might join @theweeknd to perform “Love Me Harder” at the Super Bowl, after the song is included in Abel’s brand new CD “THE HIGHLIGHTS”. — Ariana Grande Charts (@grandeschart) January 25, 2021

The pair also recently linked up for 'Off The Table' on Ari's 2020 album 'Positions' (and it's a bop, just thought we'd say).

Honestly, Ari is big enough to be asked to do the show herself, so maybe she's popping along to test the waters out first?!

Abel has worked with countless huge artists including Drake, Future, Travis Scott and Lana Del Ray so he's certainly not short on options and we're kind of enjoying being left in suspense like this.

Where is Miley Cyrus performing for the Super Bowl?

Miley Cyrus leading NFL's TikTok tailgate. Picture: NFL/TikTok

Miley Cyrus has also been announced as the headliner of 'pregame festivities' which will see her perform for 7,400 vaccinated 'healthcare heroes' who have been invited to the game.

While it will only be the health workers who get to see the 'Prisoner' singer live (god, we are so jealous) the NFL are teaming up with TikTok so you can watch it at home on their TikTok page.

Their handle is simply @NFL and it will be airing four hours before the game kicks off (7:30 GMT)

We're definitely interested to see what Ms. Cyrus will be cooking up, because we're pretty sure it won't be low-key in the slightest.

