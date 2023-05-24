'Only Murders In The Building' Is Getting A Musical Episode In Season 3

Will there be a musical episode of Only Murders in the Building? Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Savannah Roberts

Could Only Murders in the Building be getting a musical twist for season 3? Here's everything we know so far...

Only Murders in the Building is just around the corner and we all can't wait to see what Selena Gomez and the gang have in store for us with the third series.

Fans were already on the edge of their seats as the newest season of the Hulu show has added the likes of Meryl Streep, Paul Rudd and Ashley Park to the cast.

However, the excitement only grew when it was reported that Only Murders series three will be including a musical episode!

While it hasn't been officially announced, viewers can't help but wonder if the golden trio – Selena, Steve Martin and Martin Short – will be showing off their musical chops in the upcoming season...

Watch the trailer for Season 3 of Only Murders In The Building

Only Murders In The Building is getting musical. Picture: Alamy

The rumours began to pick up speed when composers Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman told Variety that they were involved in production for OMITB.

“We’ve worked on the next season of Only Murders in the Building,” Shaiman told the publication, he and Wittman are longtime collaborators and have composed for countless musicals, movies and TV series.

The dynamic duo are most famous for their work originating the music and lyrics to the Broadway version of Hairspray The Musical.

He continued to tease the upcoming project: “We’re not allowed to say anything more than that, but you could probably do that math.”

The pair have even worked with Martin Short before, which has added even more weight to the Only Murders rumours, they collaborated on the Broadway show Fame Becomes Me in 2006.

Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin reprise their OMITB roles. Picture: Getty

Of course, Selena Gomez is a star of the screen and the chart so we can't think of a better crossover than having her perform as Mabel Mora on the show.

In fact, the 'Rare' songstress has spoken about doing a musical episode before, she revealed on Deadline's Crew Call podcast that she would have to be cautious in making the move.

"I love being Mabel and I love that she's an extension of me but she isn't necessarily me. Sometimes my worry– not to say that I'm opposed to it in any way, shape, or form– just my worry is that it might just kind of turn into a pop star thing and that's clearly not Mabel," she put it honestly.

Only time will tell, Only Murders in the Building's third season drops on Hulu and Disney+ on August 8.

