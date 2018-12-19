Ariana Grande Says Her Upside-Down Tree Is A Metaphor For Her Life

Ariana Grande says her upside-down tree is a metaphor. Picture: Instagram (L); Getty (R)

Ariana Grande has been feeling festive by comparing her life to her upside-down Christmas tree.

Ariana Grande has had a chaotic 2018 - including the loss of Mac Miller, and Pete Davidson's dramatic Instagram messages.

She's, therefore, channeling the drama through her Christmas decorations; including her upside-down tree.

The 'Imagine' singer's brother, Frankie, shared a photo of a Christmas tree suspended from the ceiling, which he captioned as "˙˙˙ɐʇuɐs ɹoɟ ƃuᴉʇᴉɐʍ".

And while Ari was out in New York City, she joked that "Sometimes life just be upside down," after a paparazzi question her tree.

We hope 2018 ends well for you, Ari, and that you have lots of present under above your upside-down tree.

