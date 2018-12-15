Pete Davidson Deletes Instagram After Posting Worrying Message About Not Wanting “To Be On This Earth Anymore”

15 December 2018, 22:37

Pete Davidson deleted his Instagram account after posting a worrying message.
Pete’s celebrity friends have rallied around the Saturday Night Live star after he posted the worrying message before deleting his Instagram account.

Pete Davidson’s celebrity friends have rallied around him after he posted a worrying message about not wanting “to be on this Earth anymore” before deleting his Instagram account.

Pete Davidson Posts Huge Statement About Being ‘Bullied’ By The Public & Suicide

Pete wrote, “I’m doing my best to stay here for you but i actually don’t know how much longer i can last. all i’ve ever tried to do was help people. just remember i told you so.”

Before he deleted his account, fans had commented to offer their support whatever Pete was going through, and his celebrity friends including Nicki Minaj and Machine Gun Kelly have reached out to him.

According to Variety, the NYPD is aware of Pete’s post and is “looking into it”, and others have claimed he is at Saturday Night Live and is accounted for.

His ex-fiancée Ariana Grande has also reportedly turned up to the studios, after she tweeted and deleted that she was "downstairs".

Pete has previously spoken about suffering from Borderline Personality Disorder and had posted an hour earlier praising Kanye West about speaking out about mental health.

He previously posted, “I’ve spoken about BPD and being suicidal publicly only in the hopes that it will help bring awareness and help kids like myself who don’t want to be on this earth.

“I just want you guys to know. No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won’t. I’m upset I even have to say this.”

