Pete Davidson Deletes Instagram After Posting Worrying Message About Not Wanting “To Be On This Earth Anymore”

Pete’s celebrity friends have rallied around the Saturday Night Live star after he posted the worrying message before deleting his Instagram account.

Pete Davidson’s celebrity friends have rallied around him after he posted a worrying message about not wanting “to be on this Earth anymore” before deleting his Instagram account.

Pete wrote, “I’m doing my best to stay here for you but i actually don’t know how much longer i can last. all i’ve ever tried to do was help people. just remember i told you so.”

Before he deleted his account, fans had commented to offer their support whatever Pete was going through, and his celebrity friends including Nicki Minaj and Machine Gun Kelly have reached out to him.

im in the plane now on the way to see Pete. gonna make sure he’s good, i promise. can’t have my boy in the darkness like that. — colson (@machinegunkelly) December 15, 2018

We can be so insensitive. God bless Kanye & Pete. Being flippant about mental illness speaks more about you than them. Stop saying the word love & live it. Love is an action. — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) December 15, 2018

Go & give this man some love. My God. https://t.co/qchM3xGRdg — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) December 15, 2018

Thinkin about U Pete. Hit me back bro — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) December 15, 2018

Pete Davidson ... hang in there. There is a lot of help out here. Surrender to some love some where around you ... today! Right now! And then ... let in the help that will become available. I’m praying for you Pete. I’ve been there. It gets better. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) December 15, 2018

Am hearing Pete Davidson is at SNL and accounted for.



We are thinking of you, Pete.



You are loved.



(And just a heads up, when you finally turn on your cell, it’s gonna go apeshit for a little while) https://t.co/erUaTcPSdw — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) December 15, 2018

According to Variety, the NYPD is aware of Pete’s post and is “looking into it”, and others have claimed he is at Saturday Night Live and is accounted for.

His ex-fiancée Ariana Grande has also reportedly turned up to the studios, after she tweeted and deleted that she was "downstairs".

In an unexpected development, Ariana Grande has revealed that she has shown up to 30 Rockefeller, where they film SNL, in an attempt to show support for Pete Davidson after his alarmingly dark Instagram note. Whether he wants to see her or not, she says "I'm not going anywhere." pic.twitter.com/HuJn7pNOCW — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) December 15, 2018

Pete has previously spoken about suffering from Borderline Personality Disorder and had posted an hour earlier praising Kanye West about speaking out about mental health.

He previously posted, “I’ve spoken about BPD and being suicidal publicly only in the hopes that it will help bring awareness and help kids like myself who don’t want to be on this earth.

“I just want you guys to know. No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won’t. I’m upset I even have to say this.”

