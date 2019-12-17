Ariana Grande Hits Back At Fan's Surgery Claim & Insists Her Nose Is Real

Ariana Grande insists she hasn't had surgery on her nose. Picture: Twitter @arianagrande

Ariana Grande's hit out at claims she's had surgery on her nose, insisting it's all real, despite people's suspicions she's had work done.

Ariana Grande Reveals Sweetener Tour Live Album Track List

Ariana Grande denies having surgery to a fan on Twitter. Picture: Twitter @arianagrande

Ariana responded to a Twitter conversation who posted a collage of her 'new' nose along with, "let's talk about ariana's nose', and another who responded "y'all who cares if she got a nose job ITS CUTE ISNT IT".

The 26-year-old wrote: "hayyy this my birth nose what tf did i log onto today lemme have a cute nose...damn."

The star is often accused of having work done to her face, with people commenting the '7 Rings' singer's lips look bigger than her earlier days, and her nose thinner, something Ari has always denied.

Wrapping up her enormous, ten month Sweetener World Tour, Ari is gearing up to drop a live album of all the best moments and ad libs across an array of her concerts, and to say fans are excited to hear it is an understatement.

Having already released the sizeable track listing and announced to fans they'll be getting it before the end of the year- which is pretty soon, the pop star is going back and forth on her favourite platform to chat to fans to tease more details.

Ariana Grande releases track list for her live album. Picture: Twitter/ @arianagrande

Ever the tease, Ari won't give the exact day of the live album drop, trolling fans with polls like these, which is getting us equally frustrated as excited, bring it on!

do u want to know when the live album is coming no or no — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 17, 2019

