Ariana Grande 'Sweetener World Tour’ Movie: Everything We Know About The Rumoured Film, From Release Date To Setlist

Ariana Grande could be dropping a 'Sweetener World Tour' film. Picture: PA

Ariana Grande hinted at a 'Sweetener World Tour' movie and here’s what we know about it so far, from the release date to the setlist.

Ariana Grande has teased that a ‘Sweetener World Tour’ movie could be on its way!

Taking to Twitter to respond to some fans, she replied to a particular message about the rumoured movie.

The tweet from a fan read: “Hmmm tell us about the swt movie? [sic].”

The ‘Stuck With U’ songstress then replied, saying: “No [sunglasses emoji].”

Ariana Grande hinted at a forthcoming movie following her Sweetener World Tour. Picture: Twitter

Unsurprisingly, this sent fans into meltdown at the thought of an entire film following Ari’s latest world tour, which was iconic AF!

But when will it be released and what songs will be featured?

Here’s what we know so far…

When will Ariana Grande’s ‘Sweetener World Tour’ movie be released?

Since there’s been no official word on whether or not it will definitely be happening, we’re not sure of the release date.

However, Ari is no stranger to doing her separate projects behind-the-scenes so it wouldn’t surprise us if she just announced it out of the blue one day!

Ariana Grande's Sweetener World Tour wrapped up in 2019. Picture: Instagram

Which songs will be part of the ‘Sweetener World Tour’ movie?

Again, since nothing has been confirmed we can’t be 100% sure.

However, Ariana dropped a 'Sweetener Tour’ live album in December 2019, which showcased some of her best concert performances merged into a record.

32 songs featured on the live album, including bops ‘no tears left to cry’, ‘7 rings’ and ‘thank u, next’, so we’re sure those will make appearances in the film, if it does go ahead!

