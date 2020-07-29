Ariana Grande 'Sweetener World Tour’ Movie: Everything We Know About The Rumoured Film, From Release Date To Setlist

29 July 2020, 16:23

Ariana Grande could be dropping a 'Sweetener World Tour' film
Ariana Grande could be dropping a 'Sweetener World Tour' film. Picture: PA

Ariana Grande hinted at a 'Sweetener World Tour' movie and here’s what we know about it so far, from the release date to the setlist.

Ariana Grande has teased that a ‘Sweetener World Tour’ movie could be on its way!

Taking to Twitter to respond to some fans, she replied to a particular message about the rumoured movie.

Ariana Grande And Big Sean’s Rumoured Collaboration: Are The Exes Dropping New Music?

The tweet from a fan read: “Hmmm tell us about the swt movie? [sic].”

The ‘Stuck With U’ songstress then replied, saying: “No [sunglasses emoji].”

Ariana Grande hinted at a forthcoming movie following her Sweetener World Tour
Ariana Grande hinted at a forthcoming movie following her Sweetener World Tour. Picture: Twitter

Unsurprisingly, this sent fans into meltdown at the thought of an entire film following Ari’s latest world tour, which was iconic AF!

But when will it be released and what songs will be featured?

Here’s what we know so far…

When will Ariana Grande’s ‘Sweetener World Tour’ movie be released?

Since there’s been no official word on whether or not it will definitely be happening, we’re not sure of the release date.

However, Ari is no stranger to doing her separate projects behind-the-scenes so it wouldn’t surprise us if she just announced it out of the blue one day!

Ariana Grande's Sweetener World Tour wrapped up in 2019
Ariana Grande's Sweetener World Tour wrapped up in 2019. Picture: Instagram

Which songs will be part of the ‘Sweetener World Tour’ movie?

Again, since nothing has been confirmed we can’t be 100% sure.

However, Ariana dropped a 'Sweetener Tour’ live album in December 2019, which showcased some of her best concert performances merged into a record.

32 songs featured on the live album, including bops ‘no tears left to cry’, ‘7 rings’ and ‘thank u, next’, so we’re sure those will make appearances in the film, if it does go ahead!

Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Ariana Grande News

More News

See more More News

Taylor Swift wrote 'Folklore' while in quarantine

Taylor Swift Shares Original Voice Note And Lyrics Of ‘Cardigan’ When She Began Writing 'Folklore' In April
Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid are equally as successful

Gigi Hadid And Sister Bella – Who Is The Richer Sibling?

Stars of The Kissing Booth have been sharing TikToks with fans

All The Kissing Booth Stars’ TikTok Accounts Revealed

Taylor Zakhar Perez plays Marco in The Kissing Booth 2. But what else has she starred in?

Marco From The Kissing Booth 2: What Else Has Taylor Zakhar Perez Been In?

TV & Film

Which guy from The Kissing Booth 2 would you date?

QUIZ: Which Guy From The Kissing Booth 2 Would You Date?

Zayn Malik kicked off his solo career in July 2015

Zayn Malik Fans Celebrate 5 Years Since He Launched His Solo Career

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor

Exclusive
Liam Payne said Cheryl didn't stand when the crowd gave him a standing ovation on The X Factor

Liam Payne Recalls Cheryl’s Standing Ovation Snub When He Auditioned For The X Factor

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Charlie Puth cried on the set of 'See You Again'

WATCH: Charlie Puth Opens Up About Crying And Throwing Up On Set Of Music Video

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
RAYE spoke about the story behind 'Natalie Don't'

WATCH: RAYE Teases A "Big News Story" After Boyfriend Left Her For Her Friend

Shows & Presenters