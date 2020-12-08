Ariana Grande Announces 'Sweetener' Tour Movie Is Coming To Netflix

Ariana Grande's 'Sweetener' tour movie is coming to Netflix. Picture: Getty

Ariana Grande has just confirmed her ‘Sweetener’ Tour is coming to Netflix and we genuinely just let out a scream.

Ariana Grande fans who are missing her live performances this year have had their dreams come true – the singer’s ‘Sweetener’ Tour is coming to Netflix in the form of a movie.

Ariana Grande's Sweetener Tour Doc 'Multi-Million Dollar Bidding War' Won By Netflix

Ari spent pretty much the whole of 2019 on the road touring ‘Sweetener’ and ‘Thank U, Next’ and we’ll finally be able to relive her sensational shows.

Announcing the news in the most Ariana way, the ‘Positions’ singer posted a string of photos from her tour, including one of the memorable moon which sat above the stage.

Letting Arianators figure it out for themselves, she simply tagged Netflix in the snaps.

“Excuse me, I love you,” they replied referencing her hit R.E.M.

And we officially love them too.

Netflix and YouTube were reportedly in a bidding war for the Sweetener movie over the last few months, and it looks like fans won't have long to wait for it to be released on the platform.

It was YouTube who secured the rights to her last tour doc, Ariana Grande: Dangerous Woman Diaries, and have other enormous pop star documentaries under their belt including multiple BTS series and Justin Bieber: Seasons.

However, Netflix now has films from the likes of Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes and BLACKPINK.

