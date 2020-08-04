Ariana Grande's Sweetener Tour Doc In 'Multi-Million Dollar Bidding War With Netflix & YouTube'

Streaming services in bidding war for Ariana Grande's Sweetener tour doc. Picture: Getty Images/Netflix/Youtube

Streaming giants including Netflix and Youtube are said to be in a bidding war for Ariana Grande's Sweetener Tour documentary following the star behind the scenes at her giant 2019 world tour!

Ariana Grande has streaming services falling over themselves to try and secure exclusive rights to her Sweetener Tour documentary with the reported starting bid being a whopping £4 million, according to this tabloid.

Ariana Grande 'Sweetener World Tour’ Movie: Everything We Know About The Rumoured Film, From Release Date To Setlist

The tabloid reports Netflix and YouTube are two of the streaming services in the running with Netflix putting forward a starting bid of £4 million.

The documentary follows the singer on her mammoth 97 date world tour in 2019, both on stage and behind the scenes and no doubt some seriously emotional moments, which fans are desperate to see.

The tour, which saw Ari perform tracks from her double album release, Sweetener and Thank U, Next, as well as a ton of her other enormous hits, wrapped up over 9 months ago and fans are desperate to re-live it and get some of the juicy behind-the-scenes action.

Ariana Grande "Sweetener World Tour" - London. Picture: Getty

It was YouTube who secured the rights to her last tour doc, Ariana Grande: Dangerous Woman Diaries, and have other enormous pop star documentaries under their belt including multiple BTS series and Justin Bieber: Seasons.

However, Netflix also have an impressive catalogue of pop star docs including Lady Gaga's Five Foot Two and more recently Taylor Swift's Miss Americana.

Ariana Grande teases a fan about the Sweetener tour documentary on Twitter. Picture: Twitter @arianagrande

Ari recently teased the upcoming documentary replying to a fan on Twitter, refusing to give any information away but hinting plans were underway.

The fan asked, "hmmm tell us about the swt movie?" with Ariana simply replying, "no" with a coy sunglass emoji, and if anyone knows the singer, that's her way of letting them it could be coming soon!

So, whenever we do finally get to see the doc, we know whoever secured it will have paid a premium for the honour!

