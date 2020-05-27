Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande Release Hilarious Spoof 'Rain On Me' Weather Report

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande release spoof weather report for 'Rain On Me'. Picture: Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande have filmed a spoof weather report to promote their new single 'Rain On Me'.

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande released one of the biggest collaborations of 2020 so far last Friday.

'Rain On Me' went straight to Number 1 on The Official Big Top 40 in the UK and it comes with an incredible music video.

> Inside Lady Gaga And Ariana Grande’s Friendship: From When They Met To Collaborating On ‘Rain On Me’

Now, Gaga and Ariana have released a second video - a hilarious Weather Channel spoof starring the pop pair.

We see the two stars stood under an umbrella as rain pours down on them, with Lady Gaga at one end of California over in Los Angeles and Ariana Grande filming her scenes at the other, direct from her home in Beverley Hills.

Both singers manage to slip in some of the song's lyrics into their report and there's plenty of mentions of "rain on me", just in case you weren't totally clear about which track they're out here promoting.

The official music video was released alongside the single and has already racked up over 50 million views on YouTube.

The sequence was filmed pre-lockdown and it's a big-budget production, featuring multiple costume changes, a bunch of dancers alongside Ari and Gaga... and just lots and lots of rain.

Lady Gaga's sixth studio album Chromatica is out this Friday May 29th and includes the lead single 'Stupid Love'.

Along with Ariana's collab, there are also tracks with BLACKPINK ('Sour Candy') and Elton John ('Sine From Above').

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip