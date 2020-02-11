Ariana Grande Spotted Kissing Mystery Man In A Bar Outside Of LA

Ariana Grande was spotted kissing a mystery man in California. Picture: Getty

Grainy footage of Ariana Grande and a mystery man has emerged, showing the pop star and her beau all over each other.

Ariana Grande and her friends apparently rolled into a bar called Louie in Northridge, California, at 1am on Saturday night, and the 26-year-old was filmed looking very close with a mystery man.

In a video obtained by TMZ, the ‘Thank U, Next’ singer can be seen with her male pal in a booth and they seemingly didn’t care who saw them as they locked lips.

The website claims: “They popped in, sat down, asked for some water… and she was just all in on this guy’s face.”

They also report the mystery man wasn’t instantly recognisable.

Ari and her pals stayed at the bar for around 30 minutes, with her friends ordering wine and other drinks while the singer didn’t drink anything alcoholic while she was there.

The source added the DJ in the bar started playing Ari’s track ‘God Is A Woman’ but she clearly didn’t want to hear her own tunes as she relaxed with her pals and asked the guy to switch things up.

Ari was recently linked to Social House’s Mikey Foster after they were spotted arm in arm at Disneyland, but we know the duo have been close friends for months, and the star’s brother has since denied the romance rumours.

The star is thought to have remained single since splitting from Pete Davidson in 2018, following a whirlwind relationship and engagement.

The couple called time on their relationship just a few weeks after the sudden death of Ariana’s ex-boyfriend Mac Miller.

