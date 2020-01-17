Is Ariana Grande Singing On Mac Miller’s 'Circles' Album? Fans Convinced Pop Star’s Harmonies Feature On ‘I Can See’

Ariana Grande and Mac Miller dated from 2016 to 2018. Picture: Getty

Mac Miller’s posthumous album seemingly features the vocals of Ariana Grande, who he dated on and off before his death in 2018.

Mac Miller’s posthumous album, ‘Circles’, was released on 17 January, after his producer friend Jon Brion completed what the rapper had started before he died in September 2018 from an accidental drug overdose.

The album, which is considered a companion album from his previous LP ‘Swimming’, features some emotional and heartbreaking lyrics and listeners have noticed what sounds like his ex Ariana Grande’s voice on one track in particular.

‘I Can See’ has fans convinced they can hear the pop sensation’s harmonising vocals in the background.

The pair began their relationship as best friends, dating from 2016 to 2018, with Ari calling Mac "one of her favourite people on the planet" when she confirmed their break-up.

Each of the new songs have music videos on Mac’s YouTube channel, using footage of the late artist who died at just 26 years old.

Mac’s family announced the release of ‘Circles’ earlier this month, sharing an emotional statement revealing the process of creating the album and finishing what he left behind.

They said: “Here we are. The act of having to write this at all feels surreal. At the time of his passing, Malcolm was well into the process of recording his companion album to Swimming, entitled Circles.

“Two different styles complementing each other, completing a circle – Swimming in Circles was the concept. He had been working with Jon Brion, who after hearing some early versions of songs, cleared his calendar to help Malcolm fine-tune them.

“After his passing, Jon dedicated himself to finishing Circles based on his time and conversations with Malcolm.

“We are eternally grateful to Jon and to those who gave their best to the difficult and emotional task of putting out this body of work.”

They continued that the process was “complicated” with “no right answer or clear path” but it was important to Malcom that the world hear his creations.

Adding the announcement would be the only post they shared on his social channels, his family said it was most difficult finding a way to let people know about it while keeping it sacred.

The family directed fans to @92tillinfinity for more information on the release, ending their statement by thanking everyone for the unconditional support through the years.

It heartbreakingly ended with: “We are left to imagine where Malcolm was going and to appreciate where he was. We hope you take the time to listen. The look on his face when everyone was listening said it all. With humility and gratitude. Malcolm’s family.”

Mac’s last album, ‘Swimming’, was released just four weeks before he died.

