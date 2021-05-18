Ariana Grande’s Wedding Dress: 5 Styles Fans Think She May Have Worn

What did Ariana Grande's dress look like? Picture: @arianagrande/Instagram/YouTube

By Capital FM

Ariana Grande got married to Dalton Gomez over the weekend, but what did her wedding dress look like? Fans have been speculating about what styles she would’ve gone for.

Ariana Grande left fans emotional AF after getting married to her property broker boyfriend, Dalton Gomez, over the weekend.

The ‘Save Your Tears’ songstress had an intimate ceremony and is said to have had just 20 guests attending the couple’s special day.

Ari’s private ceremony should come as no surprise as she and Dalton have kept their romance out of the spotlight since they got together at the start of 2020 - but obviously, fans are dying to know just how her wedding day looked and what she wore.

All The Details On Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez’s Wedding At Montecito Mansion

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have been together for a year and a half. Picture: @arianagrande/Instagram

The ‘Thank U, Next’ pop star is known for always slaying her outfits, whether it’s on tour or a red carpet appearance, and we’re sure her wedding day was no different.

But what kind of wedding dress did Ariana wear as she walked down the aisle to her now-husband Dalton?

Since she hasn’t released any photos of her big day just yet, fans have been speculating about what style of dress Ari wore.

Let’s take a look at some fan guesses…

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez got married six months after getting engaged. Picture: @arianagrande/Instagram

Ariana Grande’s wedding dress on iCarly

Fans have resurfaced Ariana Grande's wedding dress from iCarly. Picture: Nickelodeon

As fans took to social media to share their excitement that their fave pop star got married, many shared their thoughts on what she could’ve worn.

Taking it back to the iconic moment she wore a wedding dress on a crossover episode of Victorious and iCarly, Ari sported her signature Cat Valentine red hair in a classic wedding dress and veil back in 2011, when she was just 17 years old.

Ariana Grande’s iconic oversized look

Ari is known for her oversized jumpers and hoodies, which she always wears alongside some thigh-high boots.

While waiting to see what the ‘Positions’ star wore on her big day, some fans poked fun at whether she said “I do” in a white oversized look with her signature ponytail!

Ariana Grande’s ‘Thank U, Next’ wedding dress

Ariana Grande's fans resurfaced the wedding look from 'Thank U, Next'. Picture: YouTube

Ari’s fans will remember the many iconic looks she wore throughout her ‘Thank U, Next’ music video, where she paid homage to a number of early 2000s chick flicks including Mean Girls, 13 Going On 30 and Legally Blonde.

A scene in the video showed Ari recreating an iconic scene from 13 Going On 30, where a wedding is happening in the background and fans have resurfaced snaps from that scene - (even though it’s a body double in the dress, not Ari).

It has given people an idea of what she may have looked like on her big day, though!

Ariana Grande’s Grammys 2019 gown

Even though Ariana didn’t attend the Grammys 2019 due to a bit of a dispute with the show’s producers, she wasn’t about to let her custom-made gown go to waste!

Ari stunned in a Zac Posen Cinderella-style dress and shared the pics on Insta, giving us IRL princess vibes.

We wonder if she would’ve gone for a princess gown on her wedding day?

Ariana Grande’s wedding-style dress at 2020 Grammys

Ariana Grande wore a custom-made gown at the 2020 Grammy Awards. Picture: PA

Following on from her previous year's outfit choice for the Grammys, Ari made a grand entrance at the 2020 event, wearing a three-tiered blue-grey ballgown designed by Giambattista Valli.

She even wore matching satin gloves to channel her inner princess, and at this point, we’ve established she would look incredible in any outfit choice!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital