All The Details On Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez’s Wedding At Montecito Mansion

Ariana Grande married Dalton Gomez six months after getting engaged. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

By Capital FM

Ariana Grande and new husband Dalton Gomez had an intimate wedding at the home they share – from the guests to the location, here’s what we know about the pop superstar’s nuptials.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez’s wedding was a low-key affair, but was no doubt as extravagant and beautiful as any young pop star would want with an intimate ceremony.

The couple reportedly had a ‘tiny’ celebration with just 20 guests, weeks before their original rumoured wedding date.

It was reported earlier this year Ariana and Dalton were planning an early summer wedding, but the ‘Positions’ singer and her real estate agent beau seemingly brought things forward as they thought, 'why wait?'.

Here’s what we know so far about Ariana and Dalton’s wedding day…

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez married at their Montecito home. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

The guests at Ariana and Dalton’s wedding

Ari has a close circle of friends and is incredibly close to her mum Joan, dad Edward Butera, grandma ‘Nonna’, and brother Frankie and his boyfriend Hale Leon who would have all been guests at Ariana’s wedding.

Dalton is also believed to be super close with his own family, with reports claiming both sets of parents made speeches at his wedding with Ariana.

As for celebrity guests, that remains top secret but we’re guessing her manager Scooter Braun would have been on the guest list, as well as best friend Victoria Monet and her long-term pals and tour dancers Scott and Brian Nicholson who are twins.

Following COVID restrictions, the guest list was only 20 people, but that’s apparently exactly what Ari and Dalton wanted after a successful first year of keeping their romance out of the spotlight thanks to quarantine.

Ariana Grande's family were no doubt present at her wedding. Picture: Frankie Grande/Instagram

Ariana Grande reportedly filled her home with flowers for the nuptials. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

Here's where Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez got married

Ariana and Dalton reportedly got married at their Montecito home in California.

The 27-year-old bought the Tudor-style home in 2020 from Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi and spent months renovating it before their wedding.

Their house and garden were apparently filled with white flowers, something we can definitely imagine Ariana floating through in a stunning wedding gown.

Organisers apparently brought noise cancelling equipment so news of the big day wasn’t spilled earlier than planned.

Dalton Gomez had a ring designed to fit Ariana Grande's engagement ring. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

Ariana and Dalton’s wedding rings

Real estate tycoon Dalton reportedly returned to the jewellers where he bought Ari’s engagement ring when it came to designing their wedding bands.

Dalton used Solow & Co to create a custom platinum band that fit perfectly around the diamond and pearl ring he designed for their engagement.

A spokesperson for the brand told E!: "It's a beautiful, tasteful platinum and diamond pave band. Dalton was very happy with it."

Dalton was said to be “very specific” about what he wanted.

