Ariana Grande's Natural Hair: Here's What Her Curly Hair Looks Like

Ariana Grande's known for her high ponytail hairstyle, but her natural hair is actually curly - so here's what the 'Sweetener' star's real hair looks like.

When it comes to trademark styles, Ariana Grande's high ponytail is up there with Harry Styles' suit collection - but have you ever wondered what Ariana's natural hair looks like?

Having sported red hair in her role as Cat Valentine in hit Nickelodian show 'Victorious' at the start of career, Ariana has since gone on to become a hair icon and her natural curls are seriously gorgeous.

Ariana Grande's natural hair is curly although she's known for her trademark ponytail. Picture: Instagram

Writing on Instagram in 2014 about why we rarely see her natural curls, Ariana said, 'I had to bleach my hair and dye it red every other week for the first 4 years of playing Cat…as one would assume, that completely destroyed my hair'.

Ariana went on to add, 'My real hair is back to brown and I wear extensions, but I wear it in a pony tail because my actual hair is so broken that it looks absolutely ratchet and absurd when I let it down.'

With Ariana having been required to have red hair for years from the age of 16, it makes sense that Ariana's hair would've suffered some serious damage, which is a real shame because those curls are stunning.

Ariana Grande had red hair when she played the role of Cat Valentine in 'Victorious'. Picture: YouTube

Ariana's ponytail is her trademark look though and whether she has brown hair, blonde hair or even grey hair, the 'God Is A Woman' star has become the absolute queen of the high ponytail.

She serves looks every single day and Ariana's Instagram account is stacked full of flawless selfies that show off that epic ponytail in al its glory - so whilst we do love thos natural curls, we're not complaining about that iconic Ari do.

Ariana Grande's ponytail is arguably the most famous hairstyle in pop music. Picture: Instagram



