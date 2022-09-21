Ariana Grande Is Moving To London To Shoot Wicked The Movie

21 September 2022, 15:18 | Updated: 21 September 2022, 17:29

Ariana Grande has a new house in London
Ariana Grande has a new house in London. Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Ariana Grande is reportedly moving to London as she gets to work on her upcoming movie.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ariana Grande might be making a move to none other than London!

Reports whirr that the 29-year-old is relocating across the pond and setting up in the capital as she continues to work on the upcoming movie adaptation of the musical Wicked.

Ariana Grande's British Accent In New R.E.M. Tutorial Has Fans In Tears

The 'One Last Time' songstress has set her sights on North London and is allegedly already renting a property that's fit for a princess.

A source revealed to the tabloids that Ariana will be joining an A-list area, they said: "Ariana is renting a stunning house in one of the capital’s most sought-after neighbourhoods."

Ariana Grande will be calling London her home
Ariana Grande will be calling London her home. Picture: Getty

The insider continued: "But anyone who thinks they might catch a glimpse of her has no chance, as the place she has found is like a fortress."

Ari's UK abode is said to be like that of a palace nearby to highly-sorted areas such as Hampstead Heath and Highgate, with the security measures for the pop star being top-notch.

"The home has private grounds and is well out of reach of other people, so she’ll be able to totally switch off after filming," the source revealed to the publication.

The Wicked movie has just began filming
The Wicked movie has just began filming. Picture: IMDB

Grande was famously cast in the role of the lifetime as bring the character of Glinda The Good Witch to life in the two-part fim adaptation of the iconic musical, she will be living in London whilst the project is in production.

The pop sensation's new mansion is reportedly worth a whopping eight figures and has multiple luxurious bedrooms as well as a cinema and private gardens.

Filming for the magical flick is set to begin imminently, with the first Wicked movie scheduled for release on Christmas Day in 2024, so Ariana could be a London local for quite some time...

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Meet the queens set to take Drag Race season 4 by storm

Meet The Cast Of RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 4

Which Islanders have gone back to their original workplaces?

All The Islanders Who Went Back To Their Old Jobs

TV & Film

Hocus Pocus 2 is dropping in September and here's how to watch it

Hocus Pocus 2: Release Date & How To Watch Disney Sequel In The UK

Hero Fiennes Tiffin gushed about working with Josephine Langford in the After movies

After Ever Happy’s Hero Fiennes Tiffin Delves Into His Off-Screen Growing Friendship With Josephine Langford

Florence Pugh has had a very interesting film career so far...

All The Films Florence Pugh Has Been In: From Midsommar To Don't Worry Darling

Netflix's Do Revenge features a star-studded cast

Netflix’s Do Revenge Cast & Where You’ve Seen Them Before: From Camila Mendes To Maya Hawke

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star