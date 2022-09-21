Ariana Grande Is Moving To London To Shoot Wicked The Movie

Ariana Grande has a new house in London. Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Ariana Grande is reportedly moving to London as she gets to work on her upcoming movie.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ariana Grande might be making a move to none other than London!

Reports whirr that the 29-year-old is relocating across the pond and setting up in the capital as she continues to work on the upcoming movie adaptation of the musical Wicked.

Ariana Grande's British Accent In New R.E.M. Tutorial Has Fans In Tears

The 'One Last Time' songstress has set her sights on North London and is allegedly already renting a property that's fit for a princess.

A source revealed to the tabloids that Ariana will be joining an A-list area, they said: "Ariana is renting a stunning house in one of the capital’s most sought-after neighbourhoods."

Ariana Grande will be calling London her home. Picture: Getty

The insider continued: "But anyone who thinks they might catch a glimpse of her has no chance, as the place she has found is like a fortress."

Ari's UK abode is said to be like that of a palace nearby to highly-sorted areas such as Hampstead Heath and Highgate, with the security measures for the pop star being top-notch.

"The home has private grounds and is well out of reach of other people, so she’ll be able to totally switch off after filming," the source revealed to the publication.

The Wicked movie has just began filming. Picture: IMDB

Grande was famously cast in the role of the lifetime as bring the character of Glinda The Good Witch to life in the two-part fim adaptation of the iconic musical, she will be living in London whilst the project is in production.

The pop sensation's new mansion is reportedly worth a whopping eight figures and has multiple luxurious bedrooms as well as a cinema and private gardens.

Filming for the magical flick is set to begin imminently, with the first Wicked movie scheduled for release on Christmas Day in 2024, so Ariana could be a London local for quite some time...

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital