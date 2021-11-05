Ariana Grande Just Landed Her Dream Role In 'Wicked'

Ariana Grande will feature in the 'Wicked' movie! Picture: Getty/Ariana Grande/Instagram

By Savannah Roberts

Ariana Grande will be making her long-awaited return to acting... and she just landed the most iconic role!

It's safe to say that Ariana Grande is a musical theatre fan... and she's just bagged one of Broadway's most iconic shows!

The 'Positions' songstress confirmed on Friday that she has been cast in none other than the movie adaptation of the long-running musical, Wicked.

It was revealed that the pop sensation will be taking on the coveted role of Galinda, the good witch of the Wizard of Oz adaptation.

Ariana Grande shared the news on Instagram. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

She took to Instagram to gush over the incredible news, and she looked absolutely elated!

Ariana shared a carousel post featuring photos of her reacting to the incredible news and speaking with her new castmates over video call.

The star simply captioned the slew of snaps: "Thank goodness."

Even Ariana's mother, Joan Grande, celebrated the career milestone in the comments, writing: "Bursting with pride!!!!!!"

It was announced earlier in the year that the iconic Wizard of Oz musical was being adapted into a feature film, and will be directed by Jon M Chu, the same mind behind the crazy-successful Crazy Rich Asians.

Ariana Grande is making a return to acting. Picture: Getty

Actor and singer Cynthia Erivo will be playing opposite the 'Thank U Next' singer in the role of Elphaba – also known as the Wicked Witch of the West.

The R.E.M Beauty owner shared the love with hernew colleague, writing in a card: "Dear Cynthia, honored doesn't even begin to cover it. I cannot wait to hug you. See you in Oz."

A movie musical rendition of the title has been in the works for years, with Ariana's name being rumoured for consideration for years – we manifested it!

The film is set to start production early next year.

We can't wait to see Grande return to her theatrical roots!

