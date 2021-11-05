Ariana Grande Just Landed Her Dream Role In 'Wicked'

5 November 2021, 15:25

Ariana Grande will feature in the 'Wicked' movie!
Ariana Grande will feature in the 'Wicked' movie! Picture: Getty/Ariana Grande/Instagram

By Savannah Roberts

Ariana Grande will be making her long-awaited return to acting... and she just landed the most iconic role!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It's safe to say that Ariana Grande is a musical theatre fan... and she's just bagged one of Broadway's most iconic shows!

The 'Positions' songstress confirmed on Friday that she has been cast in none other than the movie adaptation of the long-running musical, Wicked.

All The Details On Ariana Grande's Makeup Line R.E.M. Beauty

It was revealed that the pop sensation will be taking on the coveted role of Galinda, the good witch of the Wizard of Oz adaptation.

Ariana Grande shared the news on Instagram
Ariana Grande shared the news on Instagram. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

She took to Instagram to gush over the incredible news, and she looked absolutely elated!

Ariana shared a carousel post featuring photos of her reacting to the incredible news and speaking with her new castmates over video call.

The star simply captioned the slew of snaps: "Thank goodness."

Even Ariana's mother, Joan Grande, celebrated the career milestone in the comments, writing: "Bursting with pride!!!!!!"

It was announced earlier in the year that the iconic Wizard of Oz musical was being adapted into a feature film, and will be directed by Jon M Chu, the same mind behind the crazy-successful Crazy Rich Asians.

Ariana Grande is making a return to acting
Ariana Grande is making a return to acting. Picture: Getty

Actor and singer Cynthia Erivo will be playing opposite the 'Thank U Next' singer in the role of Elphaba – also known as the Wicked Witch of the West.

The R.E.M Beauty owner shared the love with hernew colleague, writing in a card: "Dear Cynthia, honored doesn't even begin to cover it. I cannot wait to hug you. See you in Oz."

A movie musical rendition of the title has been in the works for years, with Ariana's name being rumoured for consideration for years – we manifested it!

The film is set to start production early next year.

We can't wait to see Grande return to her theatrical roots!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Leigh-Anne Pinnock treated fans to a rare glimpse of her baby twins

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares New Glimpse Of Adorable Twin Babies

Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal dated for three months

Which Taylor Swift Songs Are About Jake Gyllenhaal On Her 'Red' Album?

Taylor Swift is releasing 'Red – Taylor's Version' in November 2021

‘Red’ – Taylor's Version': When Taylor Swift's Next Album Is Coming, New Track List,‘Red’ – Taylor's Version': When Taylor Swift's Next Album Is Coming, New Track List, And All The Latest
Everything you need to know about Taylor Swift's film

Everything We Know So Far About Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well' Short Film

Bella and Anwar Hadid are said to 'hate what Zayn has done' to Gigi

Gigi Hadid’s Siblings Bella & Anwar Had ‘Huge Rift’ With Zayn Amid Yolanda Dispute

Here's how Harry Styles helped another fan come out

Harry Styles Helps A Fan Come Out To Their Mum On Stage

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him