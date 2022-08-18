Ariana Grande's British Accent In New R.E.M. Tutorial Has Fans In Tears

18 August 2022, 18:00

Ariana Grande has perfected a British accent
Ariana Grande has perfected a British accent. Picture: Getty / Selfridges Beauty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Ariana Grande did a whole eyeliner tutorial with a British accent and we can’t get over how much it suits her!

Ariana Grande has been busy working on her makeup line R.E.M. beauty, which launched earlier this year, and as she continues to drop space-themed products and dreamy skincare she’s been promoting her latest venture on social media.

And this week she made a hilarious video with Selfridges Beauty, a tutorial of how she does her iconic winged eyeliner.

In honour of working with the famous brand, Ari added a British accent and, honestly, she nailed her attempt.

How Did Ariana Grande Meet Husband Dalton Gomez? A Timeline Of The Couple’s Relationship

“'Ello there,” she begins the video. “I’ve been asked to demonstrate my eyeliner technique. I didn’t say I was good or right, it’s just how it happens for me.

Ariana Grande is a multi-talented artist
Ariana Grande is a multi-talented artist. Picture: Getty

“I would like for you to duet this video, I think this is what the children call it – I’m pushing 40” she hilariously went on.

Spilling Selfridges’ request for Ari to add a ‘cheeky’ British element to the video, she revealed: “They also told me it might be nice if I did a little accent. It’s written here, ‘Selfridges would like her to maybe do a cheeky British element i.e accent etc’.”

She went on to put her eyeliner on, quickly pointing out why she wasn’t wearing her wedding ring. Ari fans will know that she and Dalton Gomez tied the knot last May in an intimate ceremony at their LA home, after a year and a half of dating.

“I’m not wearing my ring, it’s getting cleaned, I’m not getting a divorce,” she said, before quipping, “before you start, don’t!”

Looking at her perfect results, Ari said to the camera: “Bloody ‘ell! I’ve done it, it’s perfect.”

Her next wing didn’t quite match up, but fans didn’t care – they were too obsessed with her accent!

“Spot on British accent, now move to London,” one Arianator commented.

“Why does it suit her!” Pointed out another.

“The accent omg I love her,” said a third, as a fourth wrote: “She’s so funny agh!”

One person even reckons she sounds like Millie Bobby Brown.

However, Ari’s definitely taken an Eliza Doolittle-inspired cockney route for this one and we’re obsessed.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

It's A Cinch Presents Creamfields North Winning Weekend On Capital

It's A Cinch Presents Creamfields North Winning Weekend On Capital

Radio

Where the Love Islanders from series 8 are now and what they're doing

What The Love Island 2022 Cast Are Doing Now: From Lucrative Deals To New Homes

Don't Worry Darling has released new photos

New Photos From Don't Worry Darling Have Been Released And We're Freaking Out

Fans can't stop talking about Netflix's Look Both Ways

Netflix Fans Are Applauding Look Both Ways’ Plot For One Reason

Taylor Swift could have been in Twilight?

Taylor Swift Nearly Had A Cameo In 'Twilight: New Moon'

Adam Collard from Love Island was attacked by a group of men during a night out in Newcastle

Love Island’s Adam Collard ‘Attacked’ On Night Out With Paige Thorne As ‘Mob Rip His Top Off’

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

Exclusive
Nancy Cartwright met Stormzy

WATCH: Stormzy Had A Hilarious Interaction With Bart Simpson At Ed Sheeran's Concert

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star