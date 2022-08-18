Ariana Grande's British Accent In New R.E.M. Tutorial Has Fans In Tears

Ariana Grande has perfected a British accent. Picture: Getty / Selfridges Beauty

Ariana Grande did a whole eyeliner tutorial with a British accent and we can’t get over how much it suits her!

Ariana Grande has been busy working on her makeup line R.E.M. beauty, which launched earlier this year, and as she continues to drop space-themed products and dreamy skincare she’s been promoting her latest venture on social media.

And this week she made a hilarious video with Selfridges Beauty, a tutorial of how she does her iconic winged eyeliner.

In honour of working with the famous brand, Ari added a British accent and, honestly, she nailed her attempt.

“'Ello there,” she begins the video. “I’ve been asked to demonstrate my eyeliner technique. I didn’t say I was good or right, it’s just how it happens for me.

Ariana Grande is a multi-talented artist. Picture: Getty

“I would like for you to duet this video, I think this is what the children call it – I’m pushing 40” she hilariously went on.

Spilling Selfridges’ request for Ari to add a ‘cheeky’ British element to the video, she revealed: “They also told me it might be nice if I did a little accent. It’s written here, ‘Selfridges would like her to maybe do a cheeky British element i.e accent etc’.”

She went on to put her eyeliner on, quickly pointing out why she wasn’t wearing her wedding ring. Ari fans will know that she and Dalton Gomez tied the knot last May in an intimate ceremony at their LA home, after a year and a half of dating.

“I’m not wearing my ring, it’s getting cleaned, I’m not getting a divorce,” she said, before quipping, “before you start, don’t!”

Looking at her perfect results, Ari said to the camera: “Bloody ‘ell! I’ve done it, it’s perfect.”

Her next wing didn’t quite match up, but fans didn’t care – they were too obsessed with her accent!

“Spot on British accent, now move to London,” one Arianator commented.

“Why does it suit her!” Pointed out another.

“The accent omg I love her,” said a third, as a fourth wrote: “She’s so funny agh!”

One person even reckons she sounds like Millie Bobby Brown.

However, Ari’s definitely taken an Eliza Doolittle-inspired cockney route for this one and we’re obsessed.

