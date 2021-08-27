All The Details On Ariana Grande's Beauty Line

Everything you need to know about Ariana Grande's next venture. Picture: Ariana Grande/r.e.mbeauty/Instagram

Ariana Grande is rumoured to be releasing a beauty range – here's everything we know so far!

Ariana Grande really can do it all! From record-smashing albums to perfumes to now – apparently – her very own beauty line?

Rumours have been whirring online about the pop sensation's potential new project as she is dabbling more and more into the beauty world!

Here's everything we know about the singer's next launch... R.E.M Beauty!

Ariana Grande has a rumoured new range of beauty products. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

The 'Positions' singer is joining a slew of pop stars who have released beauty ranges, such as Rihanna, Britney Spears and most recently Selena Gomez.

Ariana's enterprise is now growing as she already launched her own perfume 'God Is A Woman' in July, now is she adding a cosmetics company to her long list of accomplishments?

The fan theories were sparked after the emergence of a verified Instagram account under 'r.e.m beauty'...

Due to the singer's track 'R.E.M' from her 2018 album, 'Sweetener', it didn't take long for Grande stans to connect the songstress to the unclaimed brand!

Ariana's mum, Joan Grande, even follows to account – that's all the confirmation we need!

R.E.M Beauty adverts are popping up all over New York. Picture: r.e.m beauty/Instagram

The sole video on the beauty ranges account depicts New York billboard advertisements in Times Square that simply read "Coming Soon" next to the 'r.e.m' logo.

When will Ariana confirm that a make-up line is on the way to join her fragrance? Hopefully it will be soon.

