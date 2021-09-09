Ariana Grande Officially Announces Make-Up Line R.E.M Beauty

Ariana Grande finally posts about her new beauty line
Ariana Grande finally posts about her new beauty line. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram
Ariana Grande has broken her silence on her new beauty range, here's what she posted!

The rumour mill has been whirring for some time with news of Ariana Grande's venture into the beauty world, but now the songstress has confirmed that R.E.M Beauty is here!

The Voice judge posted a promotional video to her Instagram and confirmed all of our suspicions.

Billboards and posters have been cropping up all over New York and London for the past couple of weeks... but we've all been waiting for Ariana to tell us the news herself.

Ariana Grande has broken her silence on her beauty line
Ariana Grande has broken her silence on her beauty line. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

Now, in a short video posted to her socials, she has claimed R.EM Beauty as her next venture!

The promotional teaser shows Ari in a space-mod inspired outfit – very reminiscent of her '34+35' music video – and a glitching television screen that switches between showing clips of the singer's face and the music range's logo.

Watch the trailer below:

Ariana Grande's R.E.M Beauty page is still blank
Ariana Grande's R.E.M Beauty page is still blank. Picture: r.e.m beauty/Instagram

She simply captioned the post by tagging her beauty range's Instagram account, which is yet to make its first post.

The 'Positions' songstress is yet to announce what products will be available from her new range but it's likely that Grande is building upon her perfume empire with make-up and skincare!

Ariana recently launched her latest perfume named after one of her mega-hits 'God is a Woman', to join her 'Thank U Next', 'R.E.M' and 'Cloud' eau de parfums.

The recently betrothed star has taken the music world and beauty world by storm!

