Billie Eilish Proves She's Still The Ultimate Ariana Grande Stan

Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande are huge fans of each other. Picture: Getty

Billie Eilish is a stan of some of the biggest pop artists, just like the rest of us.

Billie Eilish is not only a Belieber but she’s also an Arianator, in example 1,286 of why we relate to the ‘Happier Than Ever’ singer so much.

In a Q&A with some of her 88.8 million followers, Billie was asked what her favourite album of 2019 was and she responded with ‘Thank U, Next’ by Ariana Grande.

We can’t disagree with that, tbh.

Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish met at the Grammys 2020. Picture: Getty

Billie Eilish said Ariana Grande's 2019 album is her favourite from that year. Picture: Billie Eilish/Instagram

The track list includes bangers such as ‘imagine’, ‘needy’, ‘NASA’ and ‘bloodline’.

Ariana and Billie became IRL pals when they met at the Grammys in 2020.

They were seen hugging backstage and when Billie later won Album of the Year she said in her speech that the gong deserved to go to Ari.

During the Q&AA she was also quizzed on why she cried when shooting her latest album cover and whether it was intentional after a clip showed her in tears on the set.

“Yes,” she responded. “And thanks to the spirit soundtrack.”

