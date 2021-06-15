Ariana Grande’s New Perfume ‘God Is A Woman’: How To Buy In The UK & What It Smells Like

Ariana Grande’s new fragrance ‘God Is A Woman’ is set to be launching soon and here’s how you can get your hands on a bottle.

Ariana Grande is treating fans to a brand new perfume, and this one is named after her smash hit, ‘God Is A Woman’.

The ‘Positions’ songstress, who recently married her boyfriend Dalton Gomez, confirmed the launch of her new fragrance on Instagram and fans are buzzing about it!

She shared a teaser of the uniquely shaped bottle while you can hear a glimpse of her vocals in the clip.

Ariana Grande Partners With Transgender Youth Charity

But where can I buy Ari’s new ‘God Is A Woman’ fragrance and what does it smell like?

Here’s everything you need to know…

Ariana Grande confirmed the launch of her new fragrance 'God Is A Woman'. Picture: @arianagrande/Instagram

Where to buy Ariana Grande’s ‘God Is A Woman’ fragrance in the UK?

Ari teased the new perfume on her Instagram page by saying it was “coming soon” and will be available to buy from Ulta Beauty.

However, Ulta Beauty is based in the US and doesn’t offer international shipping.

Not to worry, though, this isn’t the first time Ari has released a fragrance, with her previous perfumes making it into UK stores eventually.

A number of her other fragrances are available to buy from UK retailers such as Boots, Superdrug and online perfume stores, so it’s only a matter of time until ‘God Is A Woman’ is made available worldwide!

Ariana Grande is no stranger to naming her perfumes after her songs. Picture: @arianagrande/Instagram

Ariana Grande has a number of fragrances released already. Picture: @arianagrande/Instagram

What does Ariana Grande’s ‘God Is A Woman’ perfume smell like?

As Ariana is yet to release the exact scent description for her latest fragrance, we’d say her teaser clip gave us a pretty big hint of what to expect.

The perfume itself was a lilac colour, with the purple and floral imagery around the bottle possibly alluding to the fragrance having a floral base with maybe some notes of lavender or lily.

In the meantime, we’ll keep a close eye out for any more updates from Ari!

