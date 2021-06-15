Ariana Grande’s New Perfume ‘God Is A Woman’: How To Buy In The UK & What It Smells Like

15 June 2021, 16:34

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Ariana Grande’s new fragrance ‘God Is A Woman’ is set to be launching soon and here’s how you can get your hands on a bottle.

Ariana Grande is treating fans to a brand new perfume, and this one is named after her smash hit, ‘God Is A Woman’.

The ‘Positions’ songstress, who recently married her boyfriend Dalton Gomez, confirmed the launch of her new fragrance on Instagram and fans are buzzing about it!

She shared a teaser of the uniquely shaped bottle while you can hear a glimpse of her vocals in the clip.

Ariana Grande Partners With Transgender Youth Charity

But where can I buy Ari’s new ‘God Is A Woman’ fragrance and what does it smell like?

Here’s everything you need to know…

Ariana Grande confirmed the launch of her new fragrance 'God Is A Woman'
Ariana Grande confirmed the launch of her new fragrance 'God Is A Woman'. Picture: @arianagrande/Instagram

Where to buy Ariana Grande’s ‘God Is A Woman’ fragrance in the UK?

Ari teased the new perfume on her Instagram page by saying it was “coming soon” and will be available to buy from Ulta Beauty.

However, Ulta Beauty is based in the US and doesn’t offer international shipping.

Not to worry, though, this isn’t the first time Ari has released a fragrance, with her previous perfumes making it into UK stores eventually.

A number of her other fragrances are available to buy from UK retailers such as Boots, Superdrug and online perfume stores, so it’s only a matter of time until ‘God Is A Woman’ is made available worldwide!

Ariana Grande is no stranger to naming her perfumes after her songs
Ariana Grande is no stranger to naming her perfumes after her songs. Picture: @arianagrande/Instagram
Ariana Grande has a number of fragrances released already
Ariana Grande has a number of fragrances released already. Picture: @arianagrande/Instagram

What does Ariana Grande’s ‘God Is A Woman’ perfume smell like?

As Ariana is yet to release the exact scent description for her latest fragrance, we’d say her teaser clip gave us a pretty big hint of what to expect.

The perfume itself was a lilac colour, with the purple and floral imagery around the bottle possibly alluding to the fragrance having a floral base with maybe some notes of lavender or lily.

In the meantime, we’ll keep a close eye out for any more updates from Ari!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Camila Cabello gets candid about mental health in Instagram interview

Camila Cabello Gets Candid In Interview With Mental Health Advocate

The latest on Lizzo and Chris Evans

The Lizzo And Chris Evans Update We All Needed

Michael Griffiths had to dash to A&E

Love Island Star Michael Griffiths Dashes To A&E As His Throat Closes Up

Louis Tomlinson follows recipe for Marcus Rashford's Full Time Meals initiative

Louis Tomlinson Makes ‘Pretty Banging' Fish Finger Bap On Marcus Rashford’s Show

HRVY admitted the romance rumours with Maisie Smith were all for show

HRVY Confirms Maisie Smith Strictly 'Romance’ Was All For Show

Gigi Hadid opened up about her multiethnic heritage and raising baby Khai with Zayn

How Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Are Raising Baby Khai To Embrace Mixed Ethnicities

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke about the struggles of filming whilst pregnant

WATCH: Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Difficulties Of Filming Music Videos Whilst Pregnant

Exclusive
MistaJam And Friends LIVE On The All New Capital Weekender

WATCH: MistaJam & Friends Featuring Joel Corry, James Hype and Alex Mills

Exclusive
Anne-Marie and Niall Horan take on Roman Kemp in FORE-feit Golf!

WATCH: Anne-Marie And Niall Horan Tackle Capital's FORE-feit Golf!

Exclusive
Coldplay teased that they're releasing another album

WATCH: Coldplay Confirm Upcoming Ninth Studio Album