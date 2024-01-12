Ariana Grande’s ‘Yes, And?’ Lyrics And Meaning

Ariana Grande's 'yes, and?' lyrics hint at her relationship with Ethan Slater. Picture: Getty

Ariana Grande's new song ‘Yes, and?’ Is about to become our new obsession, thank you Ari. Take a look at the lyrics and their meaning here.

Ariana Grande is officially back in our lives with new music thus the world must be healing, right? ‘Yes, and?’ dropped on Friday 12th January with a music video to go with it and it’s safe to say the bop filled the Ari void.

Her seventh album, believed to be called ‘Eternal Sunshine’ is expected to be released later this year, and ‘yes, and?’ has really set the tone for what we can expect from Ariana in 2024 – a fun pop dance tune seemingly inspired by the likes of Madonna.

Ariana's new song ‘Yes, and?’ and its lyrics are all about brushing off people’s opinions and having fun in the club. The IDGAF vibes are strong following her split from husband Dalton Gomez and her new relationship with Wicked co-star Ethan Slater.

The meaning of Ariana Grande's new song ‘yes, and?’

Ariana’s ‘yes, and?’ lyrics are all about letting go of whatever’s going on around you, putting on some lipstick – she has been wearing a frequent red lip these days – and owning what you’re going through.

She opens the song with: “In case you haven’t noticed / well everybody’s tired / and healing from somebody / or something we don’t see just right,” which might just hint at how she’s moving on from her relationship with ex-husband Dalton.

She declares she doesn’t care about other people’s opinions, and rightly so.

Ari sings: “Now, I’m so done with caring / What you think, no, I won’t hide / underneath your own projections / or change my most authentic life.”

The chorus is all about telling the critics, ‘yes, and?’ and being your own biggest cheerleader: “Be your own f****n best friend / say that s**t with your chest / keep moving like, ‘what’s next?’”

Perhaps one of the most pointed lyrics is, "Why do you care so much whose **** I ride?" which could be in response to the backlash she received when it was revealed she was dating her Wicked cast mate Ethan Slater months after her split from Dalton.

Ariana Grande is dating Wicked co-star Ethan Slater. Picture: Getty

What are the lyrics to ‘yes, and?’

In case you haven't noticed

Well, everybody's tired

And healin' from somebody

Or somethin' we don't see just right

Boy, come on, put your lipstick on

(No one can tell you nothin')

Come on and walk this way through the fire

(Don't care what's on their mind)

And if you find yourself in a dark situation

Just turn on your light and be like

"Yes, and?"

Say that s*** with your chest, and

Be your own f****n'' best friend

Say that s*** with your chest

Keep moving like,

"What's next?"

"Yes, and?"

Now, I'm so done with caring

What you think, no, I won't hide

Underneath your own projections

Or change my most authentic life

Boy, come on, put your lipstick on

(No one can tell you nothin')

Come on and walk this way through the fire

(Don't care what's on their mind)

And if you find yourself in a dark situation

Just turn on your light and be like

"Yes, and?"

Say that s*** with your chest, and

Be your own f****n' best friend

Say that s*** with your chest

Keep moving like,

"What's next?"

"Yes, and?"

(Yeah)

My tongue is sacred, I speak upon what I like

Protected, sexy, discerning with my time

(My time)

Your energy is yours and mine is mine (It's mine, it's mine)

What's mine is mine

My face is sitting, I don't need no disguise

(I don't need no disguise)

Don't comment on my body, do not reply

Your business is yours and mine is mine

Why do you care so much whose **** I ride?

Why?

"Yes, and?"

(Yes, and?)

Say that s*** with your chest, and

(Say that s*** with your chest)

Be your own f****n'' best friend

(Oh, be your own, be your own)

Say that s*** with your chest

(Say that s*** with your chest)

Keep moving like,

"What's next?"

"Yes, and?" "

Yes, and?"

Say that s*** with your chest, and

Be your own f****n'' best

(Be your own) friend

Say that s*** with your chest

Keep moving like,

"What's next?"

"Yes, and?" (Yeah)

